Senators Fall to Fightin Phils 6-2 Sunday Afternoon, Finish with Series Split

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Fightin Phils jumped out to an early lead Sunday, going on to beat the Senators 6-2. After Harrisburg won three straight games in the series, Reading took the last two to finish with a series split.

The Fightins' Bryan Rincon opened the scoring in the third with a three-run homer off RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (0-1). Rincon hit three home runs over the last two games.

In all, Tejeda allowed three runs in five innings of work in his Senators debut. He surrendered five hits, four walks and struck out five.

The Sens cut into the early deficit in the fourth.

Devin Fitz-Gerald drew a walk to lead off. Then Branden Boissiere doubled him home. His double was the Senators' first hit and Boissiere's sixth double of the series.

Two batters later, Sam Brown doubled to score Boissiere and bring the Reading lead to 3-2.

The Fightin Phils pushed the lead back out in the sixth, scoring two runs on four hits against RHP Kyle Luckham to lead 5-2.

Reading added another in the seventh to lead 6-2.

RHP Luke Young retired the side in order in the eighth in his return to Harrisburg. The inning ended on Sam Petersen 's leaping catch at the centerfield fence.

RHP Holden Powell pitched the ninth. He stranded the bases loaded for a scoreless inning.

At the plate, the Senators had just six hits and went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Harrisburg now heads to Portland for a six-game series with the Sea Dogs. The first game is Tuesday, July 28, 6:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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