Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 28 at Portland

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (48-46, 14-11) @ Portland Sea Dogs (51-44, 16-11)

Game #95, Second-Half Game #26

Tuesday, July 28, 6:00 p.m. - Delta Dental Park

RH Riley Maddox (2-0) vs LH Hayden Mullins (3-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) play the first game of their six-game series this week at Delta Dental Park. This is the teams' only matchup of the season. The Senators have not visited Portland since May 2022.

LAST GAME: The Senators lost to the Fightin Phils 6-2 on Sunday, dropping the last two games of the series to finish with a 3-3 split. Reading's Bryan Rincon opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the third off RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (L, 0-1) in his Senators debut. Rincon homered three times in the last two games. Tejeda went five innings, allowing the three runs on five hits, four walks and five strikeouts. Harrisburg got on the board in the fourth. After INF Devin Fitz-Gerald drew a walk to lead off the inning, INF Branden Boissiere drove him in with his sixth double of the series. Two batters later, INF Sam Brown doubled to score Boissiere and cut the deficit to 3-2. The Fightin Phils pushed the lead back out with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh off RHP Kyle Luckham to lead 6-2. RHP Luke Young tossed a scoreless eighth in his Sens return. RHP Holden Powell followed with a scoreless ninth.

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Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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