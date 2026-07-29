Estrada Tallies Four Hits, Career-High Six RBI as Baysox Rout Curve on Tuesday Night

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dominated in their Tuesday night win over the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as Chesapeake took the series opener by a 12-3 final.

Aron Estrada paved the way at the plate for Chesapeake (16-11, 45-50), as the No. 5 Orioles prospect (via MLB.com) totaled four hits for the second time in his professional career, and the second time this month, in route to a career-high six runs batted in. Estrada opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. After an infield hit and two walks loaded the bases, Estrada stepped up and clubbed his second grand slam of the season to establish a 4-0 lead against Curve lefty Connor Oliver (L, 2-3).

Estrada drove home his fifth run of the night on an infield single in the fifth. In the seventh, he drove a double off the wall in right field for his final RBI of the contest. A ninth-inning infield single capped off the 21-year-old's evening. Estrada has hits in five-straight games, with three hits or more in three of those contests. He's hitting .600 (12-for-20) during his hitting streak and .342 in the month of July with a .904 OPS.

The Baysox tallied 16 hits on Tuesday - their second-best total in a game this season. Eight Chesapeake batters picked up a hit. Dom Keegan enjoyed a three-hit night that included a first inning solo homer, a fifth-inning RBI single, and a ninth inning run-scoring double. Keegan's first inning big fly was his first with the Orioles' organization.

Victor Figueroa kicked off his Double-A career with three hits in his debut on Tuesday night. Figueroa's double in the fourth was followed by a pair of RBI singles in the seventh and ninth frames. Orioles No. 4 prospect Wehiwa Aloy also made his Double-A debut for the Baysox on Tuesday, notching his first hit at the level in the fifth. Aloy also walked, stole a base, and scored a pair of runs.

Brandon Butterworth extended his hot streak at the dish on Tuesday. Butterworth's second-inning triple brought home Griff O'Ferrall. Butterworth now has hits in 11 of his last 12 games for the Baysox. O'Ferrall has enjoyed his own hot stretch with hits in five-straight, including multiple hits in his last two games.

On the mound, the story was the Chesapeake bullpen. After Baysox right-handed starter Evan Yates went the first three and one-third innings, Chesapeake relievers pitched the final five and two-thirds scoreless on Tuesday, with just one hit allowed. Four Baysox bullpen arms combined for 10 strikeouts. Right-hander Ryan Long (W, 1-1) recorded three outs, before Gerald Ogando worked a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Alex Pham tossed a pair of scoreless frames. Right-hander Joe Glassey pitched a one-two-three ninth in his Double-A debut.

Chesapeake looks to make it three-straight wins when it continues its six-game series in Altoona on Wednesday afternoon. Left-hander Caden Hunter (A+: 2-1, 1.60 ERA) is set to make his Double-A debut for the Baysox, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm ET.

The Baysox return home on Tuesday, August 4, when they open up a six-game set with the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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