Sea Dogs Double Senators in Hits, But Harrisburg Takes Series Opener 8-3

Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Senators fell into an early 2-0 hole to the Sea Dogs Tuesday night but batted around in the fourth to take the lead en route to an 8-3 win.

Portland scored a run in each the first and second innings off RHP Riley Maddox to take an early 2-0 lead.

Harrisburg scored its first run in the third. With men on first and third and two outs, Branden Boissiere singled into rightfield to score Johnathon Thomas and cut the Sea Dogs lead to 2-1.

In the fourth, the Sens batted around and scored four runs without the benefit of a hit. Each Sam Petersen and Kervin Pichardo drew bases-loaded walks.

] TJ White and Cortland Lawson also drove in runs in the inning, each with an RBI fielder's choice groundball. Harrisburg took a 5-2 lead.

Portland answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth on Tyler McDonough's RBI single.

Riley Maddox allowed three runs in four innings on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Then the Sens bullpen combined for five shutout innings to follow.

RHP Jhancarlos Lara was first in relief with 1.1 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one.

Meanwhile, the Senators added to their lead in the sixth. Sam Petersen tripled with one out on a fly ball to deep centerfield. The Sea Dogs' Miguel Bleis got twisted around tracking the fly ball and slipped in the wet conditions trying to adjust.

The next two hitters, Lawson and Boissiere, each drew walks to load the bases.

With two outs, Ethan Petry sharply grounded a ball up the third-base line, clearing the bases with a three-RBI double to stretch the lead to 8-3.

RHP Luke Young (W, 2-0) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. RHP Blake Brown followed with a scoreless eighth.

RHP Sandy Gaston pitched his eighth-straight scoreless outing with a one-two-three ninth. He struck out one.

The Sea Dogs out-hit the Senators 10-5, but Harrisburg drew nine walks and two hit by pitches.

The Sens aim to take back-to-back games with game two Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. RHP Isaac Lyon (4-4) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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