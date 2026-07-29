Ducks Dominate SeaWolves 12-3 in Series Opener
Published on July 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Akron RubberDucks offense exploded for 12 runs on 18 hits in a 12-3 series opening win over the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.
Turning Point
Akron got the offense going right from the start. Leadoff man Ryan Cesarini opened the game with a solo home run. Three batters later, Nolan Schubart added a solo homer to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Sean Matson pitched well in his first start of the season. The right-hander allowed three runs over 3.1. innings and struck out three. Jack Jasiak struck out three over a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Dylan DeLucia delivered two scoreless innings of relief. Kendeglys Virguez struck out the side in a perfect inning. Zane Morehouse pitched a perfect inning to finish off the win.
Duck Tales
Akron's offense stayed hot all night. Bennett Thompson singled home two with the bases loaded before Schubart added an RBI double to make it 5-1 RubberDucks after two. In the third, Maick Collado slugged a two-run home run. Jacob Cozart's RBI double and a balk scoring Dean Curley made it 9-1 Akron after four. In the fifth, Jaison Chourio doubled home a run before Thompson added an RBI single to make it 11-3 RubberDucks. Akron added another in the eighth when Aaron Walton doubled home Curley to make it 12-3 RubberDucks.
Notebook
Thompson recorded back-to-back three-hit games...Matson's start was his first since Aug. 3, 2025 with Lake County...Virguez made his Double-A debut in the win...Schubart's homer was his second with Akron and Guardians organization leading 22nd on the season...Game Time: 2:49...Attendance: 2,213.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (4-4, 4.02 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Kenny Serwa (5-7, 4.96 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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