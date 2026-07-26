Ramos' Four-Hit Effort, 15th Homer Lead Binghamton Past Portland in Series Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-18) racked up 15 hits, falling one shy of their season high, and cruised past the Portland Sea Dogs (16-11), 8-4, on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Center fielder Jose Ramos (4-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) led the way for Binghamton as he chalked up a four-hit effort for the fourth time in his career, and for the first time since June 8, 2023, with Double-A Tulsa (LAD).

With Portland leading 3-1, highlighted by a two-run home run from first baseman Jack Winnay in the third inning off of right-hander Bryce Conley, Binghamton answered in the home half to make it 3-2.

Second baseman Jaylen Palmer was in a two-strike hole with two outs, but delivered a line drive to right field that scored Ramos from second and left fielder Matt Rudick from first base. Palmer has 25 hits on the year, with 13 of them being doubles.

In the fourth inning, Portland shortstop Mason White hammered his first Double-A home run in just his sixth game to give Portland a 4-3 lead. Conley finished 4.2 innings and only allowed two hits, but surrendered four runs and two big flies.

The 31-year-old cashed in eight strikeouts and over his two starts in this series had 17 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched.

Binghamton took control of the game in the bottom half of the fourth inning, scoring three runs on three hits off of right-hander Caleb Bolden (L, 2-4), who replaced right-hander Gage Zihel, who threw 3.0 innings and allowed seven hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.

First baseman Corey Collins came up with the bases loaded and no outs and grounded into a double play to score one run. Then, Ramos came to the plate with right fielder John Bay off third base and smacked an RBI double to make it 5-4 Binghamton. Bay (2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 BB) tallied his first Double-A multi-hit game.

One batter later, Rudick slapped an RBI single to score Ramos to make it 6-4 Rumble Ponies. Rudick (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI) was one of five hitters to have a multi-hit game.

Shortstop Wyatt Young (2-for-4) recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game as catcher Chris Suero (2-for-4, R), Ramos, Rudick, and Bay all tallied at least two hits.

In the eighth inning, Binghamton cashed in again and extended its lead to 8-4. Ramos, for the second straight game, belted a two-run home run, this time off of left-hander Tyler Davis for his team-leading 53rd RBI and 15th blast.

The Rumble Ponies bullpen was lights out, as they tallied a shutout over the final 4.1 innings and just surrendered one hit and one walk.

Right-hander Justin Armbruester (W, 1-0) handed in 1.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts and has allowed just one earned run over his first 11 appearances that have spanned 12.2 innings with Binghamton.

Right-handers Carlos Guzman and Brian Metoyer both threw spotless innings in the seventh and eighth innings with a strikeout each, as right-hander Saul Garcia shut the door in the ninth, as he allowed the only hit.

Over the final two games, Binghamton chalked up 26 hits, their most in a two-game stretch all season, and only surrendered five hits over the final two games. They capped off the nine-game homestand 3-6, but split the six-game series with Portland.

The Rumble Ponies open up a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 12 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on MiLB.TV, News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Jose Ramos (4-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) had a four-hit effort for the fourth time in his career, and for the first time since June 8, 2023, with Double-A Tulsa (LAD)...Wyatt Young tallied back-to-back multi-hit games for his 11th on the season (2-for-4)...Matt Rudick smacked his eighth double (2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI)...Jaylen Palmer has 13 doubles over 25 hits (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI)...John Bay chalked up his first multi-hit game in Double-A and reached base four times (2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB)...Corey Collins handed in his second multi-hit game at Double-A (2-for-5, R, 2B)...Chris Suero got his 14th multi-hit game (2-for-5, R)...Justin Armbruester cashed in his first win and in his first 11 appearances that have spanned 12.2 innings with Binghamton (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)...Bryce Conley (4.2 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO).







Eastern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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