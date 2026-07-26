Baysox Fall to SeaWolves on Saturday Night
Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 4-1 final on Saturday.
Erie hit solo home runs in each of the three middle innings to build a lead against Chesapeake (14-11), in right-hander Pat Reilly 's Double-A season debut.
Making his first Baysox appearance since having Tommy John Surgery in May 2025, Reilly gave up three runs across five and a third innings. Reilly earned six strikeouts to no walks and retired 16 of the 19 batters he faced. Reilly (L, 0-1), the Orioles' No. 25 prospect via MLB.com, tossed 71 pitches with 44 being strikes.
The Baysox scored the opening run on Saturday. Chesapeake knocked back-to-back two out doubles with the latter hit being an Anderson De Los Santos RBI double that scored Frederick Bencosme for a 1-0 lead.
The SeaWolves plated the game's final four runs. Josue Briceño tied the game at one by hitting a two-out solo home run to left field in the fourth.
Erie also led off the fifth and sixth innings with home runs to center field. Garrett Pennington sent the SeaWolves ahead, 2-1, before Patrick Lee made it 3-1. Righty Keagan Gillies came in relief and pitched a scoreless inning and two-thirds.
Right-hander Jackson Jobe made his second MLB rehab start with Erie, pitching the first four innings of a no decision. Jobe gave up two hits and one run with two walks to four strikeouts. After Jobe, SeaWolves lefty Andrew Sears (W, 2-1) came in to face two above the minimum across four scoreless innings.
The SeaWolves extended their lead to 4-1 in the eighth on a Seth Stephenson sacrifice fly.
After right-hander Zane Barnhart worked a scoreless top of the ninth, Chesapeake threatened in the inning's home half when Thomas Sosa laced a two-out double, but Erie right-hander Tyler Owens (S, 1) then induced a fly out to end the game.
The Baysox host the series finale against the SeaWolves Sunday. Chesapeake is set to start LHP Luis De León (4-6, 4.58 ERA) against Erie LHP Carlos Peña (5-3, 4.55 ERA). First pitch is set for 1:05 pm Sunday from Prince George's Stadium.
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Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
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