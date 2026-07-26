Gladney Stays Red Hot as Patriots Clinch Series With Win Over New Hampshire

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









DJ Gladney of the Somerset Patriots (left) receives congratulations

(Somerset Patriots) DJ Gladney of the Somerset Patriots (left) receives congratulations(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 9-4 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH on Saturday night.

With the win, Somerset claimed its first series win since taking five of six vs. Binghamton in mid-June. Somerset advanced to 9-8 against the Fisher Cats this season, including a 6-5 record at Delta Dental Stadium. Dating back to 2025, Somerset is 31-10 against New Hampshire.

Somerset has won four straight games for the first time in the second half and first time since winning five straight games from June 6 - June 11.

Somerset scored multiple runs in a season-high tying four innings for the sixth time this year and first time since June 24 at New Hampshire. The Patriots took control with a three-run third inning that saw five consecutive two-out singles.

The Patriots brought nine batters to the plate, marking the 19th time this season Somerset has recorded nine plate appearances in a single inning and first time since Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Somerset's five singles without an extra base hit in the third inning were the most in a single inning since a franchise-record six singles without an extra base hit on April 17 vs. Reading.

Somerset's offense combined for 14 hits, marking the second consecutive game the Patriots have tallied 14-plus hits. Somerset has recorded 14-plus hits in back-to-back contests for the second time this season (May 5 - May 6). That comes after tallying 14-plus hits in consecutive games just twice in the last four seasons combined.

The Patriots smashed multiple homers for the third time in the last five games and have recorded multiple homers in 40 of 95 (42.1%) games this season, surpassing their multiple homers in 35 of 138 (25.4%) games in 2025.

Somerset has homered in six straight games for the first time since homering in six straight games from June 16 - June 21. Somerset's active six-game streak with a home run leads the Eastern League. Somerset's 137 homers lead Double-A and are tied for seventh in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

DJ Gladney's first inning home run padded Somerset's first inning run total to 70 this season. The Patriots' 70 first inning runs lead the Eastern League and rank second in Double-A, while their 20 first inning homers are tied for second in Double-A.

Dating back to July 12 vs. Reading, Somerset starting pitching has combined to allow 10 earned runs for a 2.23 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and .163 BAA with 57 K to 18 BB in 40.1 IP across the last nine games.

RHP Chase Hampton (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K) tossed a season-high 73 pitches while fanning six-plus batters for the second straight outing. Hampton's 73 pitches marked the most he's thrown since tossing 93 pitches on August 22, 2023 vs. Hartford (1,068 days).

RHP Hayden Merda (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) stranded the bases loaded in the sixth inning with back-to-back strikeouts. Merda notched his seventh consecutive outing with multiple strikeouts. In that span he's recorded a 1.74 ERA, 2-0 record, 0.87 WHIP, .088 BAA with 20 K in 10.1 IP. With 61 K in 36.0 IP, Merda's .404 K% leads all Double-A relievers with 35.0-plus IP.

RF Jace Avina (1-for-5, 3B, BB, 2 R) crushed his third triple of the season to lead off the sixth inning. Avina's three triples this season lead all Patriots and are tied for third in the Yankees minor league system. Avina's 43 XBH lead the Yankees minor league system and are second in the Eastern League.

3B Coby Morales (0-for-4, BB) extended his on-base streak to a team-high 14 games. Morales' 14-game on-base streak ties his season-high from his first 14 appearances of the year (4/3/26 - 4/21/26). During Morales' active 14-game on-base streak, he's batting .278/.355/.444 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 XBH and 7 BB.

CF DJ Gladney (3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, SB, 3 R) clubbed his 18th home run of the season in the first inning. Gladney's 18 HR tie Avina for the team lead among active Patriots, are tied for third in the Yankees minor league system and are tied for fifth in the Eastern League. With three hits, Gladney recorded his second consecutive three-hit game for the third time in his career and first time since 7/31/24 - 8/1/24 with Winston-Salem. Gladney extended his hit streak to six games. In that span he's 11-for-26 with 3 HR, 10 RBI, 5 XBH and 3 SB. With an RBI in five straight games, Gladney's 64 RBI rank third in the Eastern League and are tied for third in the Yankees minor league system.

LF Cole Gabrielson (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R) ripped an RBI double in the sixth inning to score DJ Gladney and secure his fourth multi-hit game with Somerset this season. Gabrielson extended his active hit streak and RBI streak to four games. In that span, he's 5-for-14 with 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 4 R and a stolen base. Gabrielson has reached safely in his last nine games with Somerset dating back to June 12 vs. Binghamton.

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-4, 2 RBI) poked an RBI single to right field in the third inning, extending his hit streak to a season-high five games. During Moylan's five-game hit streak, he's 6-for-18 with a HR, 4 RBI, 2 XBH and 2 BB. With hits in all five games to start the series, Moylan is batting .257/.349/.514 with 2 HR, 5 XBH and 6 RBI in 11 games against New Hampshire this season.

C Tomas Frick (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, R) smashed his first home run of the year in the fifth inning. Frick's homer marked his second Double-A homer and first since July 30, 2025 vs. Richmond. Reaching base a team-high four times, Frick recorded his second three-hit game and third multi-hit game of the season.

SS Owen Cobb (2-for-3) posted his third multi-hit game in his last four contests and 13th overall with Somerset this season. Across his last four games, Cobb is 7-for-13 with 3 RBI.

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Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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