Binghamton Records Second Shutout of the Year, Ramos Blasts 14th Homer in Win over Portland

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-18) recorded their second shutout win of the season, defeating the Portland Sea Dogs (16-10), 5-0, on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci got the ball for Binghamton, going opposite Red Sox No. 2 prospect Anthony Eyanson. Santucci went 5.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and just two hits, as Eyanson threw 76 pitches over 3.0 scoreless innings before being pulled.

Santucci has thrown at least 5.0 innings in 10 starts this season and has 120 strikeouts on the year.

Binghamton struck first for the second straight game, as they took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. First baseman JT Schwartz, who tallied his 15th multi-hit game, led off the inning with a single and then scored on an RBI single from left fielder John Bay.

It was the first RBI hit for Bay at the Double-A level, as he has three hits over his first four games.

The Rumble Ponies took a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning, as their power surge came back to life. Center fielder Jose Ramos deposited a two-run home run, scoring designated hitter Corey Collins, who led off the frame with a single. It was the 14th of the year for Ramos, and he holds a team-leading 50 RBIs.

Later in the inning, right fielder Matt Rudick slapped a groundball down the right field line, which was ruled an error by first baseman Brooks Brannon. With Rudick standing off second, shortstop Wyatt Young delivered an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Young tallied his 10th multi-hit game of the year with two singles.

The Rumble Ponies offense tallied 12 hits in the victory, and their final hit was an RBI single from second baseman Nick Lucky in the seventh inning, which scored Rudick, who singled and advanced to third on a stolen base and wild pitch in the frame.

Binghamton's bullpen did not surrender a hit over the final four innings and just allowed one walk.

Right-hander Garrett Stratton threw 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts and had 19 strikeouts to zero walks over his first 11 appearances with Binghamton.

Right-hander Zach Peek walked one batter in a scoreless eight inning with two strikeouts, and then left-hander Gabby Rodrigiuez tossed a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout.

It was Binghamton's first shutout win since May 3 against New Hampshire in a 3-0 win that was engineered by left-hander Zac Thornton (4.0 IP), right-hander Douglas Orellana (1.0 IP), right-hander Saul Garcia (1.0 IP), and right-hander Ben Simon (1.0 IP).

Binghamton is now 27-27 on the year when they homer after Saturday's victory. They trail the series 3-2.

The Rumble Ponies close out a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on MiLB.TV, News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Santucci goes 5.0 innings for the 10th time this season (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO)...JT Schwartz has 15 multi-hit games and five hits in the series (2-for-4, R)...Nick Lorusso has a team-leading 18 multi-hit games (2-for-5, 2B, 2 SB)...Jose Ramos holds a team-leading 50 RBIs (1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB)...Wyatt Young tallied his 10th multi-hit game (2-for-4, RBI)...Nick Lucky (1-for-3, RBI, BB)...Garrett Stratton 19 SO, 0 BB through 11 appearances (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO).







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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