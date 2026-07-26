Squirrels Lose to Yard Goats, 5-3, Saturday Night

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered three runs in the sixth inning and lost to the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-3, on Saturday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (56-37, 13-12 second half) lost for the fifth time in eight games of the homestand so far, including three-of-five games against the Yard Goats (50-44, 11-15).

Richmond led, 2-1, heading into the top of the sixth inning before Braylen Wimmer hit a three-run homer against Tyler Switalski (Loss, 0-3) to move Hartford ahead, 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, Andy Perez plated a run with a groundout for a 5-2 Yard Goats lead.

Trevor Cohen brought in a run for Richmond in the bottom of the seventh with a groundout to cut the deficit to 5-3, ending the outing for Hartford starter Stu Flesland III (Win, 3-0).

Yard Goats reliever Fidel Ulloa (Save, 6) covered the final 2.1 innings and struck out the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a groundout by Jean Carlos Sio. Perez tied the score, 1-1, with a solo homer in the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Diego Velasquez led off with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Gavin Kilen to give Richmond a 2-1 lead.

Richmond reliever Marquis Johnson struck out three over two scoreless innings.

The series concludes on Sunday evening. Right-hander Logan Martin (2-0, 3.69) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at CarMax Park.

Sunday continues the Flying Squirrels' Summer Music Series with a pregame performance by Full Send RVA on Pop Punk 2000s Night. The first 1,800 fans will receive a Pop Punk T-Shirt presented by Seredni Tire & Auto.

Before the game, select Flying Squirrels players will be signing autographs at The Backstop from 3:45-4:15 for Signature Sunday. After the game, fans can stick around to play catch on the field.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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