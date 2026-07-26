Sea Dogs Shut out in Loss to Rumble Ponies

Published on July 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Portland Sea Dogs (16-10)(51-43) were shut out 5-0 by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-18) (34-60) on Saturday night, mustering just two hits in the game.

Starter RHP Anthony Eyanson pitched three innings and held Binghamton scoreless, allowing two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

Binghamton struck first in the bottom of the fourth when John Bay singled, driving in JT Schwartz. Jose Ramos hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and Wyatt Young hit an RBI single, extending the Binghamton lead to 4-0.

The Rumble Ponies added one more in the seventh inning. Matt Rudick stole two bases on a wild pitch, and came home to score as Nick Lucky popped a ball over the infield, playing in, to bring home Rudick.

LHP Jonathan Santucci (3-7, 3.57 ERA) earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. RHP Jedixson Paez (2-3, 4.08 ERA) was tagged with the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

The series wraps up with an afternoon game on Sunday, with RHP Gage Ziehl (5-3, 4.50 ERA) set to face RHP Bryce Conley (1-5, 6.32 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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