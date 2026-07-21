Walk-Off Wild Pitch Ends 11-Inning Baysox Win over SeaWolves

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, sped past the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in a thrilling 7-6 final in 11 innings Tuesday.

In the bottom of the eleventh, Chesapeake (13-8) earned its fourth walk-off win when Anderson De Los Santos scored from third on a wild pitch.

The dramatic end was set up by Erie's three-run top of the ninth that led to extra innings. In the tenth and eleventh, though, the SeaWolves were shut down by two scoreless innings from Baysox right-hander Jeisson Cabrera.

The Baysox controlled much of the first nine innings thanks to a pair of four-run leads aided by Brandon Butterworth hitting home runs in back-to-back plate appearances, his first multi-home run performance with Chesapeake.

Erie scored first in the third inning off of Chesapeake right-handed starter Evan Yates. An Andrew Jenkins RBI single scored Seth Stephenson for a 1-0 SeaWolves lead, the lone run against Yates in a no decision.

Yates, who left the bases loaded in the second and third innings, pitched the first three innings, giving up two hits and three walks to four strikeouts. Yates was relieved by right-hander Gerald Ogando, who pitched two scoreless innings.

The Baysox came alive in a four-run fourth inning with Butterworth starting the damage against SeaWolves starter Carlos Peña. In a no decision, Peña retired the first ten Chesapeake batters he faced before Butterworth came to the plate and launched a solo homer for a 1-1 game.

Butterworth's first home run came as part of a 3-for-4 effort -- his fifth three-hit game with Chesapeake this season.

Anderson De Los Santos and Aron Estrada then reached before Thomas Sosa brought them home on a towering right field homer. Sosa's eleventh long ball of the season and second in as many games gave the Baysox a 4-1 lead.

To lead off the sixth inning, Butterworth smacked another solo home run to left field. Butterworth's seventh homer of the season padded the Baysox lead to 5-1. After also homering on Sunday, Butterworth now has three long balls in his last two contests.

The pair of homers gave Butterworth his first multi-home run game since he had one in High-A with the San Diego Padres' organization last July. In nine games since being activated by Chesapeake on July 7, Butterworth is hitting .357 (10-for-29) with three home runs and four RBI.

The SeaWolves added runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Erie loaded the bases in each frame, plating runs on a Justice Bigbie sacrifice fly and a Max Burt eighth-inning single, However, thanks to the combined work of right-handers Alex Pham and Ryan Long, those were the only two runs scored by the SeaWolves during the threat.

The Baysox allowed just two runs to score in a combined four bases-loaded jams on Tuesday and stranded 11 Erie runners in the opening eight frames.

The Baysox reclaimed their four-run lead and went ahead 6-2 when Willy Vasquez scored Frederick Bencosme on a seventh inning RBI single.

In a trio of games since the All-Star Break, Vasquez is batting .500 (5-for-10) with three RBI.

In the ninth, the SeaWolves' Bigbie and Jenkins hit back-to back home runs before the Baysox recorded an out in the inning. Jenkins' solo homer tied the game, 6-6, after Bigbie's two-run long ball.

Chesapeake, blanked in the bottom of the ninth and tenth, threw out Erie's go-ahead runner in the top of the eleventh before the walk-off. With Cabrera (W, 8-2) still on the mound, Tavian Josenbeger, a late-game defensive replacement, doubled up Josue Briceño trying to tag up from third base on a flyout to right field.

Chesapeake then drew a Fernando Peguero walk and Josenberger sacrifice bunt against Erie's Wandisson Charles (L, 6-3) before the former Baysox righty uncorked the game-ending wild pitch.

The Baysox continue their six-game series against the SeaWolves Wednesday. Chesapeake is scheduled to start RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (1-7, 5.83 ERA) and oppose Erie right-hander Max Alba (1-3, 5.53 ERA) First pitch is set for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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