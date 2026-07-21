SeaWolves Drop Marathon Series Opener with Chesapeake in Eleven Innings

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (16-6, 52-38) tied the game with a three-run ninth inning but dropped a heartbreaker to open the series against the Chesapeake Baysox (13-8, 42-47) on a walk-off wild pitch in a 7-6 loss in eleven innings on Tuesday afternoon.

Justice Bigbie tied the SeaWolves franchise record by extending his hit streak to 20 games with a third-inning single as Erie pushed across the game's opening run with a bases-loaded RBI single from Andrew Jenkins against Chesapeake Baysox starter Evan Yates.

Despite the third inning run, the SeaWolves missed early opportunities to take a comfortable lead as they left the bases loaded in the second and third innings.

Carlos Peña started strong in his return to Erie's rotation but was bit by the longball in the fourth inning. Brandon Butterworth's homer against Peña tied the game after the SeaWolves' starter retired the first ten hitters he faced. Following a two-out error to extend the inning, Thomas Sosa blasted a three-run shot to give the Baysox their first lead of the game. The left-hander finished his outing after 4.1 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) and punching out seven.

Tanner Kohlhepp retired both hitters he faced to finish the fifth and turned the game over to Lael Lockhart for his fifth relief appearance with Erie in 2026. Lockhart surrendered a leadoff home run to Butterworth in the sixth inning as the Baysox extended their lead to four but bounced back by retiring the next three hitters he faced to limit the damage heading to the final three frames.

The SeaWolves threatened in the seventh as three straight reached to load the bases against Chesapeake reliever Tyson Neighbors, but Alex Pham entered from the bullpen and closed the frame with just one run scoring on a sacrifice fly from Bigbie.

Chesapeake answered with a run of their own in the seventh on a two-out RBI single from Willy Vasquez to restore the four-run Baysox lead.

Erie loaded the bases for the fourth time in the eighth inning and managed a single run to cut the deficit to three going to the ninth inning.

Baysox reliever Ryan Long returned to the mound in the ninth in search of a five-out save, but the SeaWolves erased the three-run deficit in a matter of three batters. After a leadoff walk, Justice Bigbie and Andrew Jenkins launched home runs on back-to-back pitches to tie the game.

Trevin Michael and Jeisson Cabrera each posted scoreless tenth innings to send the game to the eleventh for the first time in a SeaWolves game in 2026. After Erie went scoreless in the top of the inning, automatic runner Anderson De Los Santos advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a wild pitch from Wandisson Charles to secure the walk-off win for Chesapeake.

The SeaWolves turn to right-handed starter Max Alba opposite Juaron Watts-Brown for the Baysox as the series continues Wednesday night from Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

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