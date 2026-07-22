Cabrera Tosses Six Shutout Innings, Reading Prevails 4-1

Published on July 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (14-8, 44-47) took down the Harrisburg Senators (11-9, 45-44) by a score of 4-1 at FNB Field on Tuesday night. This was the seventh matchup of the season between these two teams (the Senators lead the R-Phils 4-3) and the first showdown of a six-game set.

Reading opened the scoring in the second inning, as Kehden Hettiger (Phillies no. 26 prospect) ripped an RBI single off of the first base bag, scoring Caleb Ricketts in the process.

Hettiger came around to score later in the inning on the first of a couple of throwing errors by Caleb Lomavita. This gave the Fightin Phils a 2-0 advantage.

Neither side would score again until the R-Phils had a prime opportunity in the eighth inning. Alex Binelas reached on Lomavita's second throwing error of the night. Raylin Heredia then struck out swinging before a Ricketts single through the right side and an Aroon Escobar (Phillies no. 4 prospect) hit by pitch.

This loaded the bases with just one out for Kehden Hettiger, who struck out swinging. Luke Ritter then drew a walk, scoring Binelas and marking the first tally in six frames for either side. Harrisburg reliever Jhancarlos Lara then threw a wild pitch, allowing Ricketts to trot home and double up the lead to 4-0.

The Senators showed some late fight in the final frame, as Devin Fitz-Gerald ripped a leadoff single to the left side. Branden Boisiere followed him up with a double, giving the Nationals' Double-A affiliate runners on second and third base with nobody out.

Lomavita managed to get an RBI groundout, scoring Fitz-Gerald, before Fightins reliever Jack Dallas struck out the next two hitters to slam the door shut.

Jean Cabrera (3-4) got the win for Reading, spinning six shutout innings while allowing four hits, a walk and striking out four. This tied the longest Double-A start of the year for Cabrera, as the Phillies' no. 13 prospect went the same distance on May 15 (at New Hampshire) and on June 16 (vs. Hartford). Neither of those were shutout performances, as this marked Cabrera's first shutout start of the season.

Thomas Schultz (1-4) took the loss for Harrisburg; the opener allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout over a pair of innings.

Ricketts led all Fightins hitters in hits (2) and runs scored (2) on an evening where three of Reading's four runs were unearned.

The Fightin Phils are now 14-8 in the second half, still tied atop the Eastern League-Northeast Division standings. Reading has won three straight games and is 14-6 in the last 20 contests.

Reading returns to the field on Wednesday against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 12 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Riley Maddox A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 28, through Sunday, August 2, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Tuesday is a 12 PM Camp Kid Day Game, then Wednesday through Friday all feature postgame fireworks. Wednesday's show is sponsored by Beneficial Society Victory Emmanuel II, Thursday's by Riverfront Federal Credit Union, and Friday by Tompkins. Saturday is a Harry Potter-themed Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429. The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Mascot Band T-Shirt Celebrating 25 Seasons of the Mascot Band for the first 2,000 kids, sponsored by Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Asher's Chocolate Co., Reading Fire Department Paramedics and Berks County Department of Agriculture/Bountiful Berks.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.