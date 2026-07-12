Dominant Pitching, Ninth-Inning Explosion Lead Binghamton to Victory in Hartford

Published on July 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-12, 32-54) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats, 9-2, on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park, behind dominant pitching and a seven-run ninth-inning offensive explosion. Binghamton leads the series, 3-2, and will play for the series win on Sunday afternoon.

Left- handed pitcher Jonathan Santucci was dominant in his start. Santucci recorded eight strikeouts and allowed two runs (one earned run) on four hits and one walk over 6.0 innings. He did not allow a hit until there was one out in the fifth inning and he struck out six-straight hitters at one point.

Santucci recorded his 100th strikeout of the season when he struck out the side in the fourth inning, and he became the first Mets minor league pitcher to reach that mark this season. Santucci now ranks third in Double-A and leads the Eastern League with 101 strikeouts.

Right-hander Garrett Stratton (1-1) recorded his first Double-A win and spun two perfect innings, in the seventh and eighth innings out of the bullpen, with two strikeouts. Right-hander Brian Metoyer recorded three strikeouts in the ninth inning. Santucci, Stratton, and Metoyer combined to allow one earned run and one walk with 13 strikeouts.

With the game tied 2-2 going into the ninth inning, Binghamton tied its season high with seven runs and five hits in one frame and it took a 9-2 lead. Third baseman Nick Lorusso reached on an error and first baseman JT Schwartz walked to begin the frame against right-hander Fidel Ulloa (4-2). Designated hitter Kevin Parada squared to place down a sacrifice bunt, which ended up being a bunt single with a throwing error from Ulloa that allowed Lorusso to score, which gave Binghamton a 3-2 lead.

Later in the frame, left fielder Nick Lucky hit an RBI single that made it 4-2. With two outs in the inning, center fielder Jaylen Palmer hit a bases-clearing three-run double to left-center field, which extended the Ponies' lead to 7-2. Right-hander Davis Palermo entered the game out of the bullpen for Hartford and catcher Chris Suero hit an RBI single, which was followed by Lorusso's RBI double.

Binghamton tied the game in the eighth inning against left-hander Sam Weatherly, after trailing 2-1. Right fielder Matt Rudick drew a leadoff walk and got to second base on a balk. Second baseman Wyatt Young tied the game with an RBI double that made it 2-2.

Binghamton got on the board in the third inning on shortstop Kevin Villavicencio's solo home run off right-hander Jackson Cox. It marked Villavicencio's second Double-A home run. Cox recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just the one hit and one run over 6.0 innings.

Hartford (7-10, 46-39) scored twice against Santucci in the sixth inning and took the lead. Shortstop Andy Perez hit a game-tying RBI single, and third baseman Dyan Jorge hit a go-ahead RBI single, both with the infield in, which put Hartford ahead 2-1. Only one run was earned against Santucci.

The Rumble Ponies conclude this six-game series on Sunday at Dunkin' Park against the Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. T he game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Santucci went 6.0+ innings for the fifth time this season and has totaled 18 strikeouts over 12 innings in his last two starts...Stratton has not allowed a run in seven of his first eight Double-A appearances and he has recorded 12 strikeouts and no walks in 11.2 innings...Lorusso (1-for-4, RBI, R, 2B, BB) extended his hit streak to six games and his on-base streak to 10 games...Schwartz (0-for-2, R, 2 BB, HBP, 2 K) reached base three times and extended his on-base streak to four games.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2026

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