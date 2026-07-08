SeaWolves Drop Second Straight to Senators

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (11-3, 47-35) scored early but couldn't manage to add late in a 5-2 loss to the Harrisburg Senators (8-4, 42-39) on Wednesday afternoon at UPMC Park.

Erie's offense was all contained to the second inning. Max Burt ripped a one out double before Patrick Lee collected a single to score him. Quickly, Joey Campagna followed with a double to score Lee from first and give Erie a 2-0 lead.

It looked as though SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa may have regained his strong June form in the first two innings. The knuckleballer retired seven consecutive hitters after he surrendered a leadoff single to Sam Petersen. But the Senators order got to work in the third with an RBI double from Devin Fitz-Gerald. TJ White followed with a game-tying RBI single in the fourth.

When Serwa ran into some more trouble in the fifth and surrendered the lead to the Senators, he was pulled for Yosber Sanchez. The right-hander was fantastic in relief. He finished his afternoon with two hitless innings and four strikeouts.

Erie's bats continued to be held dormant in the middle innings courtesy of some solid pitching from Harrisburg starter Isaac Lyon. The 22-year-old bounced back perfectly from the two runs surrendered in the second and finished with six innings of two run baseball with just one walk and four strikeouts.

Harrisburg continued to add on when Kervin Pichardo launched a solo home run against Trevin Michael in the seventh, his third hit of the night. It was just the second earned run that Michael has allowed going back to the first week of May.

The Senators tacked on one more insurance run in the ninth inning with three singles off Tyler Owens. Kervin Pichardo came across to score his fourth run of the game. Erie put two runners on base with the bottom of the ninth but could not push across a run. The SeaWolves dropped the matinee and have lost each of the first two games this week against the Senators.

The SeaWolves send Andrew Sears to the mound for Thursday's contest against Harrisburg's Riley Maddox. First pitch at UPMC Park is set for 6:05 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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