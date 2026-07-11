Moon Mammoths Plate Seven to Defeat Senators

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie Moon Mammoths (12-4, 48-36) built an early lead and never looked back in a 7-1 win against the Harrisburg Senators (9-5, 43-40) on Friday night at UPMC Park.

Moon Mammoths starter Jake Miller made his first start for Erie in more than a year after returning from a hip injury. The lefty ran into some early trouble with a leadoff walk and a one-out single but induced a double play to battle out of a scoreless first inning.

Miller worked three scoreless innings in his 2026 SeaWolves debut, allowing one hit and a pair of walks while striking out two.

Harrisburg used Jared Simpson as an opener for the first inning. Simpson pitched an inning in relief on Thursday and hurled a scoreless frame to open Friday night's game.

The Moon Mammoths opened the evening's scoring in the third inning. Bennett Lee was hit by a pitch and Peyton Graham walked before Justice Bigbie striped a single to bring in Lee. Andrew Jenkins quickly followed with fielder's choice that scored Graham from third. Max Burt capped the inning with a line-drive RBI single to score Jenkins.

Erie continued to add on in the fourth as Viandel Pena led off the inning with a double and around to score on a Peyton Graham single, giving the Moon Mammoths a 4-0 advantage.

The only blemish against Erie's pitching staff came in the fifth inning when TJ White blasted a solo home run off of Erie reliever Eric Silva.

Erie added another offensive outburst in the sixth. Pena doubled with one out and swiped third base. Graham singled him home for his second RBI of the night. After a walk to Justice Bigbie, it was a passed ball and wild pitch that allowed Erie to push across two more runs, and the Moon Mammoths took a six-run lead to the seventh.

Lael Lockhart made sure that it stayed that way. The lefty recorded 12 outs, allowing just one hit over four scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season.

Erie is back in action tomorrow at 6:05 PM for the fifth game of the six-game set. The Moon Mammoths send right-hander Hayden Minton to the mound against Harrisburg's Josh Randall.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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