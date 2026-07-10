July 10, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT The Sea Dogs fell 15-8 on Thursday night as the Fisher Cats pulled away late to take the series lead, 2-1. Nate Baez (9) and Brooks Brannon (13) both blasted home runs that traveled more than 440 feet. Franklin Arias (18) added a home run in the ninth, as the Sea Dogs recorded their second three-home run game of the series. Afte the Sea Dogs tied it at 4-4 in the fourth, New Hampshire batted around in the bottom half with a grand slam to extend the lead to 9-4. Baez's three-run homer cut it to 9-7, but the Fisher Cats batted around again in the 9th inning to pull away 15-7, before Arias' final home run left the score at 15-8. Catcher Raudelis Martinez entered to pitch with two outs in the eighth inning.

EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK (X2) For the second consecutive week, Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher Blake Wehunt has been selected the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The 25-year-old has earned the honor for the week of June 29- July 5 and previously earned the accolade for the week of June 22-28. He is the first Sea Dogs player in franchise history to earn the honor in consecutive weeks. Wehunt made one start during the week on Sunday, July 5 where he held the Altoona Curve to one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out 9 in a 10-0 Sea Dogs victory. In his past two outings, Wehunt has tossed 11 consecutive scoreless innings while allowing just two hits with 17 strikeouts.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, dating back to June 20th. He has eight multi-hit games in that span, bringing his season total to an even 30. Last night, he hit his 18th home run of the season. Since June 20th, Arias is 23-for-50 (.460) with six doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, and ten walks. His .332 overall average leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

LIENDO IS ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo has reached base in 30 of his last 31 games with a hit in 15 of his last 16. He went 0-for-1 as a late substitute on July 2nd, breaking up the longest on-base streak for a Sea Dog this season (25, from 5/28-7/1). Since the beginning of June, Liendo is batting .322 (28-for-87) with six doubles, four home runs, 27 RBI, 13 walks, and eight steals. That average elevates to .385 with runners in scoring position. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team with 41.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 10, 2009 - Jarod Plummer, Tommy Hottovy and Bryce Cox combined on a 5-hit shutout as Portland defeated New Hampshire 4-0...Plummer earned his seventh win of the season tossing six frames on four hits and six strikeouts.

SEA DOGS VS. JACKSON WENTWORTH RHP Jackson Wentworth (4-5, 4.59 ERA) has been in New Hampshire since opening day, and has made two starts against the Sea Dogs. He did not earn a decision on April 8th, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in an 11-3 New Hampshire win. On May 10th, he was the losing pitcher, after giving up five runs, four earned, on two hits and four walks including one home run, in a 12-4 Sea Dogs win. Overall, Wentworth is making his fifteenth start and sixteenth appearance for the Fisher Cats this season, and has struck out 52 batters in 66.2 innings pitched.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (4-3, 4.57 ERA) will make his fifteenth appearance and fourteenth start of the season. He has dealt 74 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched. In his last outing against Altoona on July 3rd, Holobetz gave up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. He was throwing a no-hitter through the first four innings. He earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 13-19; he struck out a career high 11 batters in 7.0 innings pitched against Altoona, allowing one run on one hit, a solo homer. Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox in a May 2025 trade from the Brewers along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester. Holobetz was originally drafted by the Brewers in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

July 10, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.