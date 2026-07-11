Robert Jr. Clobbers Home Run on Rehab Assignment in Binghamton's Loss at Hartford

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-12, 31-54) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-2, on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. The series is tied, 2-2.

New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (lumbar spine disc herniation) continued his rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton. Robert Jr. played the entire game in center field and finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a single, and a hit by pitch.

Robert Jr. crushed a solo home run in the eighth inning off the videoboard in left field, which was the first home run of his rehab assignment. In two games with Binghamton on his rehab assignment, the 28-year-old is 3-for-7 with one home run, two runs, and a hit by pitch.

Right-hander Bryce Conley (1-5) started for Binghamton and took the loss, after allowing six runs over 3.1 innings. In the bottom of the second, designated hitter Jack O'Dowd drew a leadoff walk and right fielder Braylen Wimmer followed with an RBI triple that put Hartford (7-9, 46-38) ahead 1-0. Later in the inning, shortstop Andy Perez hit a two-run single that extended the lead to 3-0.

In the third inning, second baseman Roc Riggio walked and O'Dowd followed with an RBI single that made it 4-0. Later in the inning, catcher Cole Messina drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, which made it 5-0.

Hartford added a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Wimmer hit an RBI single off right-hander Douglas Orellana, but the run was charged to Conley. In the fifth, center fielder GJ Hill drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, which made it 7-0.

Right-hander Jack Mahoney (5-1) started for Hartford. He earned the victory after tossing a season-high 7.2 innings with nine strikeouts. He allowed four hits, two runs, and only one earned run.

In the top of the sixth inning, right fielder Jose Ramos drew a two-out walk and first baseman JT Schwartz followed with a single. Designated hitter Matt Rudick then reached on an error, which brought home Ramos and cut the deficit to 7-1.

In the top of the eighth with one out, Robert Jr. clobbered a solo home run on the first pitch he saw from Mahoney, which cut Binghamton's deficit to 7-2. Mahoney then struck out Ramos and allowed a single to Schwartz, before exiting after 7.2 innings. Right-hander Carlos Torres recorded the final four outs for Hartford.

The Rumble Ponies continue this six-game series on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park against the Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). First pitch is slated for 6:10 p.m. T he game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Robert Jr. (2-for-3, HR, RBI, R, HBP)...Schwartz (2-for-4) recorded his eighth multi-hit game and has totaled six hits in the series (6-for-12)...Left-hander Gabriel Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K) pitched the sixth and seventh innings...Right-hander Carlos Guzman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) pitched the eighth inning, which marked his third-straight scoreless appearance...Guzman has gone scoreless in nine of his last 11 outings.

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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