Davidson Hits 19th Homer in Squirrels Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Altoona Curve, 5-4, on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (52-31, 9-6 second half) were handed their second loss in four games this week against the Curve (37-48, 5-10).

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with an RBI single by Diego Velasquez, one of his three hits in the game. He is batting .467 (14-for-30) over his last 10 games since June 28.

Altoona tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the second with a two-out single by Matt King.

The Curve scored three runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead against Flying Squirrels starter Charlie McDaniel (Loss, 2-1). Will Taylor hit a two-run triple and scored on a single by Ivan Brethowr.

Bo Davidson hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth. It was his 19th of the season, which moves into sole possession of the fourth-most in a season in Flying Squirrels history. He has 13 homers in his last 32 games since June 2.

Ryan McCarty hit an RBI single in the sixth to extend the Curve lead to 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, Davidson brought in a run with a groundout and a run scored on a wild pitch to close the score to 5-4.

Richmond put two runners on base in the top of the ninth with one out before Jake Shirk (Save, 3) worked back-to-back flyouts to end the game.

Altoona starter Matt Ager (Win, 4-1) held Richmond to two runs over six innings.

Richmond reliever Will Bednar threw two hitless, scoreless innings and struck out three.

Davidson's homer was the 27th of his Flying Squirrels career, moving him into a five-way tie for fifth place on the Flying Squirrels all-time home run list, even with Devin Harris (2014-15), Will Wilson (2021-24), Shane Matheny (2021-23) and Sean Roby (2022-23).

The series continues on Saturday night. Lefty Tyler Switalski will make his Double-A debut for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Kyle Robinson (0-1, 15.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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