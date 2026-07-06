Davidson Named Eastern League Player of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels outfielder Bo Davidson has been named Eastern League Player of the Month for June, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon.

For the month, Davidson hit .309 (29-for-94) and led the league in homers (11) and total bases (64). He also ranked second in the EL in RBIs (23), SLG (.681) and OPS (1.072). He was third in hits, tied for third in extra-base hits (13) and tied for third in runs (21) over 25 games.

Davidson's 11 homers were a franchise record for the most in a calendar month in Flying Squirrels history, passing the previous record of eight set by Jarrett Parker (May 2013) and Sean Roby (April 2022). He homered in four consecutive games from June 4-7, which was a new franchise record.

He began the month with a hit in each of his first nine games, five homers over his first six games and at least one RBI in the first six games of the month, which was one shy of the team record.

Davidson had eight multi-hit performances in his 25 June games, including a three-hit, three-RBI outing on June 18 at Chesapeake.

For the year, Davidson is batting .272 (69-for-254) with 18 homers, nine doubles, 50 RBIs and 13 steals. His 18 home runs are tied for the fourth-most in a season in franchise history, even with Jarrett Parker (2013) and Mario Lisson (2014). He trails only Sean Roby (25, 2022), Tyler Fitzgerald (21, 2022) and David Villar (20, 2021) for the most homers in a season in Flying Squirrels history.

Since joining the team last July, Davidson has hit 26 home runs in 109 games, which is ninth-most in Flying Squirrels history.

A native of Charlotte, Davidson attended Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, N.C. before playing at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson, N.C. He signed with the San Francisco Giants as a non-drafted free agent in July 2023. He is rated by Baseball America as the No. 3 Giants prospect and No. 83 overall. He is ranked as the No. 6 Giants prospect by MLB.com.

The selection marks Davidson's first league-wide Player of the Month award in his professional career. He was named the California League Player of the Week twice in 2024 with Low-A San Jose and a Northwest League Post-Season All-Star in 2025 with High-A Eugene.

Davidson is the fourth player in Flying Squirrels franchise history to win an Eastern League Player of the Month award, joining Mark Minicozzi (May 2013), Ricky Oropesa (May 2015) and Tyler Fitzgerald (April 2023). Darien Smith (April) and Joe Whitman (May) were named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month earlier this season.

The Flying Squirrels won the Eastern League Southwest Division's first-half title this year to solidify a spot in this year's postseason. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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