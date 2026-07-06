Connor Wietgrefe Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Minor League Baseball announced that Curve pitcher Connor Wietgrefe has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for the month of June.

Wietgrefe was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis on June 25 and threw 18 consecutive scoreless innings over his final three outings in a Curve uniform. His scoreless streak was the longest by a Curve pitcher since Hunter Barco set the franchise record with 25.2 scoreless frames in April and May of 2025.

Wietgrefe went 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA in four appearances, three starts, allowing just one earned run on ten hits and five walks in the calendar month. He led the Eastern League in ERA (0.39), WHIP (0.65), batting average (.132) and hits per nine innings (3.91).

In 14 outings with the Curve this season, the left-hander from Prior Lake, Minnesota, went 4-1 with a 3.51 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched. He held his opponent to two runs or fewer nine times and had several notable moments in the First Half of the season. On June 7 at New Hampshire, Wietgrefe combined with Alessandro Ercolani and Derek Diamond on a near-perfect game for the Curve and later spun a career-long 7.0 scoreless innings at Akron on June 19. Wietgrefe struck out 29 batters in his last 23.0 innings with the Curve.

The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 7 to host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:30 p.m. with Postgame FIREWORKS presented by Aerial Communications/OverWatch Security, Furrer Beverage and the PA Army National Guard.

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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