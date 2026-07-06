RubberDucks Outfielder Alfonsin Rosario Named Player of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks outfielder Alfonsin Rosario was named Eastern League Player of the Week for Week 14, June 29 - July 5.

Rosario picked up a hit in all six games against the Erie SeaWolves batting .480 (12-for-25) with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and seven RBI.

He ranked top three in the Eastern League during the week in batting average (third), home runs (tied first), slugging (1.080, first), OPS (1.599, second), hits (second), triples (first), extra-base hits (seven, first), total bases (27, first) and runs scored (eight, tied first).

This is Rosario's second Eastern League Player of the Week honor of the season. He was named Player of the Week for Week 10 (June 1-7). Since June 1, Rosario is batting .351/1.176 with nine doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 28 games.

Acquired by the Guardians on Nov. 20, 2024 from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Eli Morgan, the 22-year-old Rosario is in his second season with the RubberDucks. In 60 games played this season, he is batting .280/.964 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 51 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He is ranked as the Guardians No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

The Akron RubberDucks begin a six-game series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting akronrubberducks.com.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2026

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