First-Ever Drone Show Coming to CarMax Park August 4

Published on July 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host their first-ever drone show at CarMax Park as part of 804 Day on Tuesday, August 4.

The night will include a special Richmond-themed aerial light show, the first of its kind at CarMax Park. The show will feature 200 drones synchronized to music creating images resembling iconic Richmond landmarks and baseball elements.

Tickets for the August 4 game between the Flying Squirrels and the Reading Fightin Phils are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com. The 804 Day drone show will occur following the game.

The team will also wear their popular River City jerseys for 804 Day. The on-field jerseys are being auctioned now at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com. Proceeds benefit the James River Association. The auctions close at 9 p.m. ET August 4.

"We can't wait to light up the sky on 804 Day," said Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann. "This is a concept we have discussed for years and are so excited for it to finally come to fruition. From the River City jerseys to the Richmond-themed drone show, it's going be a special celebration of the city we love and call home."

The drone show will be produced by Skyworx, a national drone show company that creates custom aerial light shows for sports, entertainment, corporate, municipal, and private events across the country.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2026

First-Ever Drone Show Coming to CarMax Park August 4 - Richmond Flying Squirrels

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