Squirrels Lose to Curve, 8-5

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and lost to the Altoona Curve, 8-5, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (51-30, 8-5 second half) lost for the fourth time in their last six games as the Curve (36-48, 5-9) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Altoona took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a run scoring on a wild pitch by Richmond starter Yunior Marte (Loss, 0-2). In the second, Will Taylor hit an RBI single, Shalin Polanco brought in two runs with a double and Keiner Delgado plated a run with a sacrifice fly to open a 5-0 Curve lead.

The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 5-4 in the third with a sacrifice fly by Parks Harber and a three-run homer by Sabin Ceballos, his 11th of the season and his fourth over his last 10 games since June 26.

The Curve scored three runs in the fourth with a solo homer by Lonnie White Jr., an RBI single by Delgado and a two-run double by Duce Gourson to open an 8-4 lead.

Charlie Szykowny cut the deficit to 8-5 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly.

Altoona reliever Josh Loeschornn (Win, 2-1) allowed one run over 2.1 innings. Brandon Neeck and Landon Tomkins (Save, 2) each pitched two scoreless innings to finish the game.

Richmond relievers Dylan Hecht, Jack Choate and Dale Stanavich combined for 4.1 scoreless innings. Choate threw 2.2 innings and allowed one run with three strikeouts. Stanavich struck out the side in order in the eighth.

The series continues on Thursday night. Left-hander Greg Farone (2-7, 6.17 will start for Richmond countered by Altoona right-hander Peyton Stumbo (1-7, 5.83). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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