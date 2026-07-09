Lorusso's Team-Leading 15th Homer, Ramos' 13th Home Run Not Enough as Binghamton Falls to Hartford

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-11) surrendered a season-worst 21 hits and fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (6-8) 13-4 at Dunkin' Park.

Left-hander Max Green (L, 0-1) took the ball for Binghamton, but after a scoreless first inning, Hartford scored six runs and six hits to go in front 6-0 in the second inning.

Catcher Cole Messina and right fielder GJ Hill both delivered RBI doubles, as designated hitter Mike Antico followed with a single. Then, with two on base, third baseman Jose Torress clobbered a three-run home run to make it 5-0.

Hartford was not done as shortstop Andy Perez flipped the order with a double, and reached third base on a throwing error from Green on a pick-off, which set up second baseman Dion Jorge for a sacrifice fly.

Green pitched 2.2 innings, allowing six runs with five of those being earned, but he did not walk a batter while striking out one.

Binghamton got on the board in the top of the third inning to make it 6-1.

First baseman JT Schwartz stroked a one-out double with two outs, and catcher Vincent Perozo brought him in wth a single.

Perozo handed in his seventh multi-hit game of the year as Schwartz chalked up his 11th multi hit game and his fourth three-hit game.

Binghamton went to right-hander Zach Peek in the fourth inning, and Hartford extended their lead to 8-1 off of him.

Torress led off the frame with a solo home run for his second of the game and sixth of the year. Perez followed with a single and scored on a two-out single from first baseman Jack O'Dowd.

The 22-year-old Perez has seven hits in the series after a four-hit night and now has 100 hits on the year over 78 games, which leads the Eastern League.

The Yard Goats were not done adding to their lead in the fifth inning with a four-run frame to make it 12-1 off of left-hander Gabby Rodriguez, who recorded just one out in the inning.

Jorge walked in a run to begin the scoring and was followed by a two-run single from center fielder Braylen Wimmer. The last batter Rodriguez faced was left fielder Skyler Messinger, who slapped an RBI single.

Binghamton right-hander Danis Correa got the final two outs of the frame, striking out both Messina and Hill.

Hartford right-hander Connor Staine (W, 5-2) made his second start against Binghamton this year and went 5.0 innings for the second time. He surrendered just one run across eight hits, while walking two and striking out four.

In the top of the sixth inning, Hartford went to right-hander Jarrod Cande out of the bullpen. After he retired the first two hitters, Mets centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. striped a two-out single and right fielder Jose Ramos followed with a two-run home run to make it 12-3 Yard Goats.

Ramos sits second on the team with 13 homers, while leading the team in RBIs with 46. Binghamton tallied 11 hits in the game but left 10 runners on base.

Correa went 1.2 scoreless innings for Binghamton, allowing two hits and striking out four batters.

For Hartford, Cande tossed 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and two runs, while striking out a batter and not walking one.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman got the ball in the seventh inning for the Rumble Ponies. He struck out the first two batters he faced before walking Hill, and surrendering a single to Antico and Torres, but got Perez to line out to stop the threat.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Yard Goats went to right-hander Davis Palermo, and he tossed a scoreless frame, striking out Nick Roselli, who pinch-hit for Robert Jr. after he went 2-for-4 to close out his night.

Wyatt Young took the mound for the seventh time this season in the bottom of the eighth inning. Binghamton used six bullpen arms last night, and before that, Young used four on Wednesday night.

O'Dowd smacked an RBI double for the 21st hit of the night, which is the most Binghamton has surrendered this year, to score Jorge to make it 13-3. Young only allowed one run in the frame.

Palermo came out for the ninth inning but surrendered a one-out solo homer down the left-field off the bat of third baseman Nick Lorusso. He leads the team with 15 HR and is second with 43 RBIs.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Thursday at Dunkin' Donuts Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz had his fourth three-hit game and his 11th multi-hit game (3-for-5, R, 2B)...Mets OF Luis Robert Jr. is on a rehab assignment (2-for-4)...Vincent Perozo tallies his seventh multi-hit game (2-for-4, RBI)...Jose Ramos has a team lead 46 RBIs and is second with 13 HR (1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI)...Nick Lorusso (2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB)...Dannis Correa (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO)...Carlos Guzman (1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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