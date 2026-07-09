Ducks Break out Bats to Beat Baysox 8-2 Snapping Skid

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Nick Mitchell picked up three hits and Jonah Advincula launched a two-run home run to guide the Akron RubberDucks to an 8-2 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Wednesday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The win snapped Akron's season-long nine game losing streak.

Turning Point

Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Akron came alive with two outs. Juan Benjamin and Alex Mooney were both hit by pitches to keep the inning going. Jose Devers lined a two-run triple to center to score both and put the RubberDucks ahead 3-2. Advincula followed with a two-run home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace to cap the four-run inning and make it 5-2 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle was brilliant on Wednesday. The left-hander allowed just two runs on four hits over five innings while striking out five. Sean Matson was equally excellent tossing three scoreless innings striking out two and allowing just one hit. Jay Driver finished off the victory with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

After the Baysox took a 1-0 lead in the first, the RubberDucks tied it in the third. Advincula opened the inning with a walk before scoring two batters later on Mitchell's RBI double. After putting up four in the sixth, Akron added on with three in the seventh. Back-to-back singles and stolen bases by Jaison Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario put runners on second and third with one out. Bennett Thompson lined a single into center to score both. After advancing to second on a walk and stealing third, Thompson scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

The win snapped Akron's nine game overall losing streak and seven game home losing streak...Matson has worked three or more innings in each of last two outings...All three of Mitchell's hits went for extra bases (two doubles and a triple)...The RubberDucks swiped six bases in the win...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 2,639.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Thursday, July 9 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (2-6, 6.01 ERA) will face Chesapeake right-hander Evan Yates (4-4, 5.25 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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