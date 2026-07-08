Curve Honor Venezuelan Heritage on Wednesday, July 8

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Curve announced that on Wednesday, July 8 at Peoples Natural Gas that Wednesday night's Los Peces Dorados game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be dedicated to the country of Venezuela. In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that rocked the nation, the Curve share their love and strength with people that have been impacted.

"The events in Venezuela have touched us deeply in Curve, PA," said General Manager Nate Bowen. "We are heartbroken to read the news about the family of Curve catcher Omar Alfonzo and are sending our sympathies to him and his family in this trying time. There have been scores of players and staff members in our family over the years that are hurting right now for their home country and this is just a small step we can take to aid the recovery efforts."

Wednesday night will feature a Venezuela flag giveaway to the first 250 fans through the gates, as well a Venezuelan flag will hang from the right field videoboard. Proceeds from Wednesday night's 50/50 raffle, presented by Loyal Gaming Rewards, will benefit a charity in Venezuela that aids in the rebuilding efforts.

Major League Baseball and the Major League Players Association announced a joint donation of $1,000,000 to the American Red Cross to help people affected by the recent earthquakes to provide emergency assistance such as shelter, healthcare, metal health services, access to safe water and the distribution of essential relief items. Fans wishing to support the relief efforts are encouraged to visit www.redcross.org/mlb to make a financial contribution or learn more about how they can help those affected by the disaster.

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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