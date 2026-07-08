July 8, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WON THE WEEK The Sea Dogs closed out a 4-2 series win over Altoona in dominant fashion, with a 10-0 shutout win on Sunday. Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field hosted 19,722 fans over the course of three straight holiday weekend wins, including sellouts on Friday and Saturday. After trailing the series 1-2, they won 9-3 on Friday, 3-2 in extra innings on Saturday, and 10-0 on Sunday. The weekend wins were highlighted by elite pitching performances from RHP John Holobetz (5.1 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 K), RHP Blake Wehunt (5.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 4 BB, 9 K), RHP Jedixson Paez (4.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 8 K), RHP Anthony Eyanson (5.0 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 Ks) and Major League Rehabber LHP Patrick Sandoval (5.0 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 K). Brooks Brannon and Franklin Arias each hit two home runs, Caden Rose blasted his first career grand slam, while seven Sea Dogs batted above .300 on the week.

SHUTOUT CITY After taking down Hartford 6-0 two Sundays ago on the road, Portland beat Altoona 10-0 last Sunday at home, opening the second half of the season with back-to-back Sunday shutouts. Their seven total shutouts this season are the second most in the Eastern League (Richmond, 8). The last time the Sea Dogs recorded seven shutouts through 80 games of a season was 2019.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games, dating back to June 20th. He has eight multi-hit games in that span, bringing his season total to an even 30. On Wednesday, he hit his 17th home run of the season, his fifth against Altoona this year, and second of the series. Since June 20th, Arias is 23-for-50 (.460) with six doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, and ten walks. His .332 overall average leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, is coming off three straight multi-hit games. Winnay has four multi-hit games in his first ten games as a Sea Dog, including 11 total hits and nine runs scored with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive. Winnay grew up in Newton, Mass., and was selected by the Red Sox, his childhood team, in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest.

LIENDO IS ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo has reached base in 28 of his last 29 games with a hit in 13 of his last 14. He went 0-for-1 as a late substitute on July 2nd, breaking up the longest on-base streak for a Sea Dog this season (25, from 5/28-7/1). He had four hits and four RBI in the Sea Dogs' last three games of the weekend, including the walk-off winner on Saturday night. Since the beginning of June, Liendo is batting .313 (26-for-83) with six doubles, four home runs, 27 RBI, 11 walks, and seven steals. That average elevates to .385 with runners in scoring position. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team with 41.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 7, 1992 - The Portland City Council votes 8-1 to support Dan Burke's effort to bring professional baseball to Portland... July 8, 2012 - Mike MacDonald becomes the first Mainer to ever play for the Sea Dogs

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (0-2, 4.14) is set for his eighth start and twelfth appearance of the season for Portland. He made one rehab appearance for the FCL Red Sox following a short stint on the Injured List on May 19th. Rogers has allowed four or more runs in back to back outings, the first time he's done so all season. He still has the second best opposing batting average of any Portland pitcher (.197) behind Anthony Eyanson (.178). Rogers was the Red Sox' third round pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Players Draft, having previously pitched at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jones College, and Southeastern Louisiana University.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.