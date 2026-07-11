Ducks Power Past Baysox, 5-2

Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jaison Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario each picked up two hits as the Akron RubberDucks picked up a third straight win over the Chesapeake Baysox 5-2 on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

The game flipped in the third when Akron's lineup caught fire. Juan Benjamin tied it with a homer to center field to spark the offense. Nick Mitchell singled and stole second before Chourio's single moved him to third. Rosario's double gave Akron the lead. Rosario stole third before scoring on Jacob Cozart's RBI single to make it 4-2 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia set the tone early for Akron, going 4.2 innings allowing just two first inning runs and striking out seven. Jay Driver struck out the only batter he faced. Zach Jacobs followed with two innings, giving up just one hit and recording two strikeouts. Jack Carey struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Jack Jasiak closed out the night with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

After Chesapeake took an early 2-0 lead, the RubberDucks answered back in the bottom of the second. Bennett Thompson tripled before coming home on Wuilfredo Antunez's double. After the three-run third, Akron added another in the fifth when Cozart was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 5-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

DeLucia's seven strikeouts are the most since his eight strikeouts on June 23...Rosario recorded his 19th multi-hit game of the season...Game Time: 2:32 (0:44)...Attendance: 6,072.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-2, 7.43 ERA) will face Chesapeake left-hander Luis De Leon (3-6, 5.37 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026

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