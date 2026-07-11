Ducks Power Past Baysox, 5-2
Published on July 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Jaison Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario each picked up two hits as the Akron RubberDucks picked up a third straight win over the Chesapeake Baysox 5-2 on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
The game flipped in the third when Akron's lineup caught fire. Juan Benjamin tied it with a homer to center field to spark the offense. Nick Mitchell singled and stole second before Chourio's single moved him to third. Rosario's double gave Akron the lead. Rosario stole third before scoring on Jacob Cozart's RBI single to make it 4-2 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Dylan DeLucia set the tone early for Akron, going 4.2 innings allowing just two first inning runs and striking out seven. Jay Driver struck out the only batter he faced. Zach Jacobs followed with two innings, giving up just one hit and recording two strikeouts. Jack Carey struck out two in a scoreless eighth. Jack Jasiak closed out the night with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth.
Duck Tales
After Chesapeake took an early 2-0 lead, the RubberDucks answered back in the bottom of the second. Bennett Thompson tripled before coming home on Wuilfredo Antunez's double. After the three-run third, Akron added another in the fifth when Cozart was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 5-2 RubberDucks.
Notebook
DeLucia's seven strikeouts are the most since his eight strikeouts on June 23...Rosario recorded his 19th multi-hit game of the season...Game Time: 2:32 (0:44)...Attendance: 6,072.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (0-2, 7.43 ERA) will face Chesapeake left-hander Luis De Leon (3-6, 5.37 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2026
- Baysox Fall to RubberDucks on Friday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Ducks Power Past Baysox, 5-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- McGinnis' Historic/Two-Homer Night Catapults Somerset to 9-4 Win Over Reading - Somerset Patriots
- Robert Jr. Clobbers Home Run on Rehab Assignment in Binghamton's Loss at Hartford - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Mahoney Dominant as Yard Goats Defeat Rumble Ponies - Hartford Yard Goats
- Moon Mammoths Plate Seven to Defeat Senators - Erie SeaWolves
- Early Deficit Proves Too Much in 9-4 Reading Loss - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ager's Strong Outing Sends Curve to 5-4 Win over Flying Squirrels - Altoona Curve
- SeaWolves Snap Senators' Four-Game Winning Streak, Win Friday Night 7-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- Davidson Hits 19th Homer in Squirrels Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Fisher Cats Squander Early Lead, Fall on Friday against Portland - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Hit Four Homers, Beat Fisher Cats 7-5 - Portland Sea Dogs
- July 10, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.