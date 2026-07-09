Yard Goats Set Franchise Hit Record, Pound Ponies

Published on July 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats set a new franchise record for hits with 21 as they defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 13-4 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The 21 hits broke the previous franchise record of 19. Jose Torres hit a pair of home runs and Andy Perez recorded four hits to become the first Eastern League player to record 100 hits this season. All nine starters for the Yard Goats recorded a hit. New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. went 2-4 with a pair of singles in a major league rehab appearance with Binghamton.

Hartford opened the scoring in the top of the second scoring six runs off Rumble Ponies starter Max Green. Cole Messina started things with an RBI-double that gave the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. The next batter, GJ Hill roped an RBI-double into center field which made it a 2-0 ballgame. Torres crushed his fifth home run of the season, extending Hartford's lead to 5-0. Dyan Jorge capped the scoring with a sac-fly that scored Perez and made the score 6-0.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board in the top of the third when Vincent Perozo hit an RBI-single off Yard Goats starter Connor Staine, cutting Hartford's lead to 6-1.

Hartford added to their lead by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Torres smashed his second homer of the night and sixth of the season to left-center field, making the score 7-1. Jack O'Dowd followed with an RBI-single to right field, extending the Yard Goats lead to 8-1.

The Yard Goats added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Mike Antico scored on a bases-loaded walk, making it a 9-1 ballgame. A pair of RBI-singles from Braylen Wimmer and Skyler Messinger, made the score 12-1.

Binghamton responded with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth when Jose Ramos hit a two-run homer, his 13th of the season, making it a 12-3 game.

Hartford scored their 13th run of the night in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI-double from O'Dowd, making the score 13-3. Binghamton scored their fourth run of the night in the top of the ninth when Nick Larusso hit his 15th home run of the season, making it a 13-4 ballgame.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at 7:10 pm. It's Wedding Vow Renewal Night! LHP Stu Flesland III will be on the mound for the Yard Goats against RHP R.J. Gordon will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP: Connor Staine (5-2)

LP: Max Green (0-1)







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2026

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