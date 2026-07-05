Mahoney, Kokoska, & Perez Lead Yard Goats to Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ- Jack Mahoney worked seven strong innings, Zach Kokoska smashed two home runs, and Andy Perez had two hits including a homer as the Yard Goats beat the Somerset Patriots 6-1 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Mahoney first six scoreless before allowing a run in the seventh inning and recorded his second straight 4th of July victory with the Yard Goats. Perez gave the Yard Goats the early lead with a two-run shot in the third inning. Kokoska cranked solo homers in the fourth and seventh innings and now has a record 42-career home runs in Hartford. Jack O'Dowd added a two-run double and has hit in all five games since joining the Yard Goats. The Yard Goats stole six bases, including three by GJ Hill. Austin Smith closed out the game and retired six of seven batters faced in two innings.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the third inning off Somerset starter and Yankees prospect Ben Hess. GJ Hill led off the with a single and stole second base. Next, Andy Perez crushed a two-run homer over the fence in left center field, giving Hartford a 2-0 lead. It was his fourth homer of the season.

Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney used his electric fastball to limited the top home run hitting team in Double-A to just one run. The right hander retired 18 of the first 22 batters faced with four strikeouts over the first six innings. The hurled a 1-2-3 fourth and sixth innings, and sat down nine of ten batters from the third through sixth innings.

Zach Kokoska led off the fourth inning with a home run off of Hess to give the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead. Hartford added on in the fifth as Jack O'Dowd cracked a two run double to right field, scoring Dyan Jorge and Roc Riggio to make it 5-0 Yard Goats while extending his hit-streak to five games. Kokoska hit his second homer in the seventh inning, the outfielder's 10th homer of the season, and the Yard Goats led 6-0. Somerset got its only run in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Verde to make it 6-1.

The Yard Goats conclude the road trip in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon 1:05 PM. RHP Jackson Cox Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Cade Smith will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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