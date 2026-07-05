SeaWolves Ride Early Offensive Fireworks to Eighth Straight Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







AKRON, OH - The Erie SeaWolves (10-1, 46-33) scored eight runs in the first two innings and held on late for a 9-7 win over the Akron RubberDucks (1-10, 36-43) on Independence Day in Akron.

For a second straight night, the SeaWolves scored multiple runs before recording an out in the first inning. Seth Stephenson and Peyton Graham notched singles before Chris Meyers launched his seventh home run of the year to give Erie an early three-run lead.

Akron scored a pair in the bottom of the first against SeaWolves starter Lael Lockhart, but the Howlers' offense bounced back quickly to extend the lead. Erie scored five runs in the second inning, highlighted by Max Burt 's three-run home run. A double from Viandel Pena chased RubberDucks starter Dylan DeLucia after 1.2 innings.

Lockhart settled in well after surrendering a two-run homer in the first, allowing three runs, two earned, over 4.1 innings while striking out a season-high seven.

Akron fought back into the game in the fifth after a two-out error extended the inning. Maick Collado followed with a bases-clearing double against Johan Simon, bringing home three unearned runs to pull the RubberDucks within two.

Akron found a spark in the seventh inning against SeaWolves reliever Yoniel Curet by loading the bases with no one out. Curet answered with an impressive escape act to put an important zero on the board. The righty forced popouts in foul territory from Bennett Thompson and Maick Collado, then struck out Wuilfredo Antunez to escape the frame without allowing a run.

Garrett Pennington, who entered the game as a defensive replacement, came through with an RBI triple in the eighth to score Joey Campagna and extend Erie's lead to 9-6.

Akron threatened again in the eighth after Curet allowed a leadoff single and hit Christian Knapczyk, putting two runners aboard with nobody out. SeaWolves manager Tony Cappuccilli turned to Tanner Kohlhepp, who struck out the first batter he faced before Akron loaded the bases on a throwing error. The RubberDucks scored once on a sacrifice fly, but Kohlhepp limited the damage and induced a groundout from Alfonsin Rosario to send the game to the ninth with Erie ahead 9-7.

Trevin Michael had no trouble in the ninth, striking out two in a scoreless inning to earn his third save of the season.

Hayden Minton starts for the second time this week on Sunday as Erie looks to secure a six-game sweep and push the win streak to nine games. Akron counters with left-hander Rafe Schlesinger. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

-Erie SeaWolves-







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

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