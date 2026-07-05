Baysox Win Fourth Straight in Fourth of July Victory over Rumble Ponies

Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, clinched the series with a fourth-consecutive win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, by a 5-3 final on Saturday.

Chesapeake (6-4, 35-43) used a mix of small ball and another steady start from Sebastian Gongora in the victory. Gongora allowed some early damage, including a first inning RBI double to JT Schwartz and a fourth inning RBI single to Kevin Villavacencio, but was still able to twirl his fourth quality start of the season. Gongora struck out six batters through six frames on Saturday, scattering six hits and walking just two. In the third, he stranded a pair of Binghamton base runners by striking out consecutive hitters.

Gongora (W, 7-3) retired six of the last seven hitters he faced. His ERA dropped to 3.18 on Saturday - third-best in the Eastern League among qualified arms. His 79 strikeouts are sixth-most, and his 79.1 innings pitched are more than any Eastern League arm.

After leading off the second with a walk, Tavian Josenberger stole second and advanced to third on an errant throw down from Rumble Ponies catcher Vincent Perozo. Josenberger then scored on a Carter Young groundout for Chesapeake's first run. An inning later, after Aron Estrada walked and moved to second on a wild pitch, he scored on Binghamton's second error of the contest.

Chesapeake took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. An Ethan Anderson walk and Thomas Sosa single put runners at the corners for Frederick Bencosme, whose bunt base hit to first plated a run to give the Baysox a 3-2 edge. Josenberger's RBI double later in the frame scored Sosa and made it 4-2 Baysox. All of Chesapeake's first four runs were scored on Binghamton right-handed starter Bryce Conley (L, 1-4) who went the opening five frames.

Finally, in the top of the eighth, Anderson De Los Santos singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout, and eventually scored on the second wild pitch of the inning to make it 5-2.

Binghamton's final tally came on a Matt Rudick solo homer in the eighth inning -- the only run allowed by right-hander Ryan Long in two frames of relief.

Left-hander Micah Ashman took the ball for Chesapeake in the ninth and struck out the side to close things out. Ashman (S, 3) lowered his season ERA to 1.45 (5 ER in 31 IP) - second lowest of any Eastern League pitcher with at least 30 innings.

The Baysox clinched their first six-game road series win of the season on Saturday. The Baysox look to win a fifth-consecutive game for the first time this season when they wrap up the series in Binghamton on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Luis De Leon (2-6, 5.91 ERA) is slated to start for the Baysox against Rumble Ponies left-hander Jonathan Santucci (2-5, 3.84 ERA). First pitch from Mirabito Stadium is set for 1:00 pm on Sunday.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.