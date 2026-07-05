Senators and Flying Squirrels' Independence Day Matchup Postponed
Published on July 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, PA - A large thunderstorm blew through Central PA not long before the scheduled start of Saturday night's game, raining out the 4th of July game between the Senators and Flying Squirrels.
The game will be made up on a to-be-determined date when Richmond visits Harrisburg again for a series that starts August 11.
The current series will wrap up as regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.
Tickets to Saturday's game are valid for exchange to any remaining Senators home game, subject to availability. Call 717.231.4444 or visit the Senators box office at FNB Field to exchange tickets.
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