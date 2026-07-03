Harrisburg Senators Game Information - July 3 vs Richmond

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Richmond Flying Squirrels (49-28, 6-3) vs Harrisburg Senators (39-38, 5-3)

Game #78, Second-Half Game #9

Friday, July 3, 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Greg Farone (1-7) vs RH Trevor Williams (MLB) (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) play the fourth game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. The Flying Squirrels took four out of six games during the teams' previous series June 9-14 at CarMax Park. The two teams meet again in Harrisburg for another six-game series starting August 11.

LAST GAME: The Senators jumped in front of the Flying Squirrels 2-0 in the first inning Thursday night, going on to win 8-4 behind RHP Isaac Lyon's (W, 2-3) career-high seven-inning outing. Lyon scattered seven hits, walked none and struck out four to allow just one run. A two-RBI single from INF Cortland Lawson opened the scoring in the first. Leading 2-1 in the fifth, Harrisburg added two more runs when OF Sam Petersen scored on a pickoff throwing error by Richmond's Cesar Perdomo and on C Caleb Lomavita's RBI single to score INF Devin Fitz-Gerald. OF TJ White hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his first Double-A homer, to lead 6-1. OF Ethan Petry added a two-RBI double in the seventh to stretch the lead to 8-1. The Squirrels' Jean Carlos Sio hit a three-run homer in the eighth, his fourth home run against the Sens this year, to cut the lead to 8-4. RHP Sandy Gaston closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

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Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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