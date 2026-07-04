Farone, Rademacher Shut out Senators, 7-0

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Greg Farone and Shane Rademacher combined to hold the hold the Harrisburg Senators to five hits in a 7-0 win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (50-28, 7-3 second half) picked up their league-leading eighth shutout win of the season and their second win of the series over the Senators (39-39, 5-4).

Farone (Win, 2-7) worked his longest start of the season, throwing six scoreless innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Rademacher (Save, 1) faced the minimum over the final three innings of the game and struck out two.

Parks Harber went 3-for-4 with a homer and match his season high with four RBIs. He opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third and Charlie Szykowny added an RBI single later in the innings for a 2-0 lead against Marquis Grissom Jr. (Loss, 2-2).

Diego Velasquez went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored three runs. He hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his fourth of the season, to open a 4-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

Harber hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh, his ninth of the year, to extend the lead to 7-0.

The series continues on Saturday night. Left-hander Charlie McDaniel (2-0, 5.25) will start for the Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Following the road trip and the All-Star Break, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park from July 17-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Flying Squirrels' home playoff games at CarMax Park on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Playoffs.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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