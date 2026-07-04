Sea Dogs Defeat Curve, 9-3, in 16-Hit Attack

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (6-4) (41-37) exploded for 16 hits in a 9-3 win against the Altoona Curve (4-6) (35-44) on Friday night, tying the series 2-2, and dominating from the start in front of a sold out Independence Day weekend crowd.

Every Sea Dog in the order had at least one hit, while seven of nine scored a run. Six Sea Dogs had multi-hit nights, led by Brooks Brannon's three hits and two RBI. Franklin Arias collected his 30th multi-hit game of the season, while Miguel Bleis, Ronald Rosario, Jack Winnay, and Matt Fraizer also collected multiple hits on the night. RHP John Holobetz had a no-hitter going through four innings.

Portland jumped into the lead in the third inning. Arias led off at the top of the order, delivering the first of five straight hits. The top four Sea Dogs in the order scored, as all nine batters came to the plate.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Caden Rose singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch, while Ahbram Liendo hit an RBI single.

Altoona finally responded with two runs in the sixth off Holobetz, but three more runs in the seventh inning for the Sea Dogs put the game out of reach.

Fraizer reached on an error, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Caden Rose walked, Arias was intentionally walked to load the bases, and a wild pitch brought Fraizer home to score. Brooks Brannon hit a ground rule double to the warning track that bounced into the Altoona bullpen, extending the lead to 9-3.

RHP John Holobetz (4-3, 4.57 ERA) earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. RHP Peyton Stumbo (1-7, 5.83 ERA) was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs on 14 hits, tying a franchise record for hits given up by an Altoona starting pitcher, with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

On Saturday night, RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 1.48 ERA) will face RHP Matt Ager (3-1, 4.95 ERA) in game five of this week's series between the Sea Dogs and the Curve. Postgame fireworks will follow, to celebrate America's 250th birthday, presented by New England Cancer Specialists. First pitch is scheduled for 6:20 pm.

Portland Sea Dogs | www.seadogs.com







Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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