July 12, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT The Sea Dogs won their second-straight game over the Fisher Cats 8-3 on Saturday night. Portland finished with 16 hits in another strong offensive performance. Out of the 16 hits for Portland, 14 were singles. Every Sea Dog reached base while six Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit games. Miguel Bleis and Ronald Rosario each had three hits. Jack Winnay, Raudelis Martinez and Rosario all finished the game with multiple RBI. Rosario has seven RBI in his last two games.

EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK (X2) For the second consecutive week, RHP Blake Wehunt has been selected the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The 25-year-old has earned the honor for the week of June 29-July 5 and previously earned the accolade for the week of June 22-28. He is the first Sea Dogs player in franchise history to earn the honor in consecutive weeks. Wehunt made one start during the week on Sunday, July 5 where he held the Altoona Curve to one hit over five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out 9 in a 10-0 Sea Dogs victory. In his past two outings, Wehunt has tossed 11 consecutive scoreless innings while allowing just two hits with 17 strikeouts.

ROSARIO RAKES Catcher/1B Ronald Rosario is batting .500 this week (6-for-12) with three home runs and eight RBI. All three of his home runs have been to take the lead, doing so once in game one of Wednesday's double header, and twice on Friday. Rosario was three-for-five with three RBI last night, earning his second straight player of the game honor.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, has a hit in 11 of his first 14 games as a Sea Dog with seven multi-hit games and is currently riding a team-leading eight-game hit streak. Overall, Winnay is batting .333 (20-for-60) with three doubles, two home runs, 14 runs scored, seven RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive.

LIENDO IS ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo has reached base in 30 of his last 31 games with a hit in 15 of his last 16. He went 0-for-1 as a late substitute on July 2nd, breaking up the longest on-base streak for a Sea Dog this season (25, from 5/28-7/1). Since the beginning of June, Liendo is batting .322 (28-for-87) with six doubles, four home runs, 27 RBI, 13 walks, and eight steals. That average elevates to .385 with runners in scoring position.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 12, 2013 - Ryan Dent became the second position player in franchise history to earn a win, working two scoreless on two hits. Portland scored three in the 15th to win at Binghamton 8-5.

BACK TO THE FUTURE Franklin Arias, the no.1 overall prospect in the Red Sox organization, and RHP Anthony Eyanson, the no.2 overall and top pitching prospect, will make their way to Philadelphia to play in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game. The event, featuring top Minor League prospects, is set for Sunday, July 12th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park and will be broadcast live on NBC.

ON THE MOUND RHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 5.85 ERA) is set for his twelfth start and thirteenth appearance of the season for Portland. Mullins was reactivated to Portland's active roster yesterday following a short stint with Triple-A Worcester. On July 8th, Mullins started and pitched 3.0 innings for Worcester, allowing one run on a solo homer with four walks and three strikeouts. Mullins started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined nohitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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