New Hampshire Pummels Reading, Lace 18 Hits in 12-4 Win

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats' (6-4, 40-37) offense exploded for 12 runs on 18 hits in a 12-4 win on Friday against the Reading Fightin Phils (6-4, 36-43) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Infielders Nick Goodwin and Cade Doughty both reached base four times in the contest. First baseman Jorge Burgos and designated hitter Eddie Micheletti Jr. blasted home runs and center fielder Victor Arias plated five in the win. Every hitter in the Fisher Cats' lineup reached base multiple times in Friday's victory.

New Hampshire starter Danny Thompson Jr. allowed three earned runs across 4-1/3 innings in his fourth Double-A start. Reliever Alex Amalfi (W, 3-6) held the Fightin Phils to one run in 2-2/3 innings. Right-hander Sam Gardner struck out five hitters in two scoreless frames. Reading starter Braydon Tucker (L, 6-5) was tagged for five earned runs on nine hits in 3-1/3 innings.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

INF Nick Goodwin reached base four times for the third straight night and has six extra-base hits this week.

Goodwin has at least one RBI in every game this series. He has nine hits, eight RBIs, and four walks against Reading.

INF Cade Doughty set a single-game career high with four hits in the win. OF Victor Arias became the first New Hampshire hitter to record five RBIs in a game since outfielder Jace Bohrofen (4/15/26 vs Chesapeake).

Arias extended his hit streak to seven behind a 3-for-6 night.

UTL Jackson Hornung notched his first multi-hit game since May 28 at Somerset. RHP Sam Gardner set a 2026 single-game season high with five strikeouts. Every New Hampshire batter reached multiple times in the win.

The Fisher Cats struck first on Friday. With one out in the second, Micheletti Jr. tripled. The next batter, right fielder Carter Cunningham, ripped an RBI double and made it 1-0.

Leading by a run, the Cats extended their lead in the third on a two-run blast from Burgos (5). In the fourth, a pair of RBI doubles from Goodwin and Arias gave New Hampshire a five-run advantage.

Reading was held to one hit in the first three innings but got on the board in the fourth on a Pedro Leon (5) homer. Later in the inning, Designated hitter Alex Binelas delivered an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch to trim the lead to 5-3. In the sixth, right fielder Raylin Heredia (16) slugged a solo homer and cut the Fightin Phils' deficit to one.

The score stayed at 5-4 until the top of the eighth. The Cats loaded the bases on singles and Arias cleared them with a double to right field. In the ninth, four more runs crossed. Highlighting the inning was a solo homer from Micheletti Jr. (11) and a two-run double courtesy of Goodwin.

New Hampshire and Reading continue the series on Saturday, July 4 with a 6:45 PM first pitch. Righty Jackson Wentworth (4-4, 4.31 ERA) will start for the Cats and lefty Adam Seminaris (6-5, 2.55 ERA) will counter for the R-Phils. Coverage begins at 6:25 PM EDT on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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