July Fun at Delta Dental Stadium Continues as WWE Night, Scout Night, Manchester Coconut Tenders Debut Highlight Somerset Homestand

Published on July 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Another awesome summer of Fisher Cats baseball continues in 2026! The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to begin a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots (NYY) from Tuesday, July 21 through Sunday, July 26.

The upcoming Fisher Cats homestand at Delta Dental Stadium features three gate giveaways, two fireworks nights, a day of afternoon baseball, and more!

Tuesday, July 21 - Tenders Tuesday (Original Tenders Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Delta Dental)

It's another Tenders Tuesday at Delta Dental Stadium, as the Fisher Cats take the field as the Manchester Chicken Tenders against the Somerset Patriots on July 21! Get to the park early on Tuesday, as the first 500 fans through the gates will have their second opportunity to go home with one of three of the Chicken Tenders Bobblehead Series, presented by Delta Dental.

> Gates for Tuesday's game will open at 4:30 PM, first pitch is 6:03 PM!

Wednesday, July 22 - Oral Health Challenge Game No. 2 presented by Citgo | Waggin' Wednesdays presented by Woofie's

The Fisher Cats and Delta Dental are proud to team up to stress the importance of your oral health benefiting your overall health. Wednesday's game, presented by CITGO, begins at 6:03 PM between New Hampshire and the Somerset Patriots!

Bring your pups out to the ballpark on Wednesday night for another Waggin' Wednesday presented by Woofie's!

Gates for Wednesday's game will open at 4:30 PM, first pitch is 6:03 PM!

Thursday, July 23 - Camp Day!

Day baseball! Join the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for an afternoon first pitch of 12:05 PM against the Somerset Patriots for Camp Day!

Every Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium is also a Throwback Thursday, with throwback pricing on select ballpark classics.

Gates for Thursday's game will open at 10:30 AM, first pitch is 12:05 PM!

Friday, July 24 - New Hampshire Space Potatoes presented by Adopt NH | Small Business Night presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses | Scout Night!

Join us for an out-of-this-world Friday night, as the New Hampshire Space Potatoes invade the ballpark presented by Adopt NH!

If you own a Small Business, this game is for you! Join us for Small Business Night presented by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses to celebrate local business owners and learn how to take your business to the next level!

Friday night is also Scout Night, as the Space Potatoes rival the Somerset Patriots with a 6:03 PM first pitch. Be sure to stick around postgame to kick-start another Atlas Fireworks MEGA-Blast weekend!

Gates for Friday's game will open at 4:30, and first pitch is 6:03 PM!

Saturday, July 25 - WWE Night presented by NH Liquor Commission (NHFC x WWE Jersey Giveaway) | Faith & Family Night | Postgame Atlas Fireworks!

Saturday, July 25 at Delta Dental Stadium is sure to be one of the biggest Saturdays of the summer! Saturday is WWE Night presented by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission! Gates for Saturday's game are at 5:00 for the general public. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will go home with a Fisher Cats x WWE powder blue title belt jersey, presented by the NH Liquor Commission!

Saturday is also Faith and Family Night at Delta Dental Stadium, with pregame testimonials from players from both sides.

The Fisher Cats and Patriots bring the boom with an Atlas Fireworks postgame fireworks show!

Gates will open for Saturday's game at 4:30, and first pitch is 6:03 PM!

Sunday, July 25 - Manchester Coconut Tenders Debut! (Coconut Tenders Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Delta Dental)

The Fisher Cats are living on island time on Sunday, July 26! New in 2026 - The Manchester Coconut Tenders! Join the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday for the very first Manchester Coconut Tenders game! Sunday's game features a Manchester Coconut Tenders bobblehead giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Delta Dental.

Sunday's game is also another Dartmouth Children's Kids Club game, on top of the second Eversource Reading Challenge game of the summer with a pregame catch on the field!

Also, stick around postgame for kids run the bases!

Gates will open for Sunday's game at 11:30 AM, and first pitch is 1:05 PM!

Following the 2026 MLB All-Star break, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats resume the second half of 2026 with a three-game road trip for their second and final matchup of the season against the Harrisburg Senators, beginning on Friday, July 17 at 7:00 PM. Fans can listen live through the Stream page at nhfishercats.com, through MiLB.tv and on the Bally Sports Live app.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 16, 2026

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