Verde Smashes First Double-A Homer as Semiquincentennials Sink Hartford, 5-3

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Kevin Verde in action

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Kevin Verde in action(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots debuted their Somerset Semiquincentennials alternate identity en route to a 5-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Friday evening.

With the win, Somerset secured at least a series split for the eighth time in the last ten series. Somerset has won three of the first four games of the series and four of its last six dating back to last week in New Hampshire.

The win marked the 14th time Somerset has played a game decided by two or fewer runs in its last 19 contests. The Patriots won their fifth game this season when being outhit by their opponent.

Somerset smashed multiple homers for the third time in the first four games to open the series. The Patriots have recorded multiple homers in 35 of 79 (44.3%) games this season matching their multiple homers in 35 of 138 (25.4%) games in 2025.

The Patriots have hit homers in four straight, 13 of their last 16 games, 22 of their last 26 games, 38 of their last 45 games and 62 of 79 games this season. Their 121 home runs this season lead Double-A. Somerset's 211 HR pace through 79 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by the Patriots in 2022 with 205 home runs.

RHP Chase Hampton (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K) made his fourth start for Somerset since being activated off the 7-day IL on June 12. Hampton worked a season-high four scoreless innings, tossing 62 pitches before a 1:14 weather delay ended his evening. Across 17 starts with Somerset dating back to 2023, Hampton has a 2-3 record, 4.44 ERA and .242 BAA with 84 K to 36 BB in 81.0 IP

RF Jackson Castillo (1-for-4, R) extended his hit streak to six games and on-base streak to 11 games. Castillo's current six-game hit streak and 11-game on-base streak lead all active Patriots. During Castillo's hit streak, he's 9-for-23 (.391 AVG), with HR, 3 RBI, 4 XBH and two multi-hit games. During Castillo's on-base streak, he's batting .366/.426/.610 with 2 HR, 7 RBI and 6 XBH.

LF DJ Gladney (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R) notched his 17th multi-hit game of the season to extend his hit streak to four games to start the series with Hartford. Against the Yard Goats this week, Gladney is 6-for-15 with HR, 3 XBH, 4 RBI and two multi-hit games.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-1, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, R) slammed his 15th homer this season on a three-run shot off Fisher Jameson in the fourth inning. Morales is the fastest Eastern League hitter to 60 RBI this season. His 60 RBI this season rank sixth among Double-A hitters. Morales extended his hit streak to five games and his on-base streak to nine games. During his five-game on base streak he's 8-for-17 (.471) with 2 HR, 5 RBI, 6 XBH and two multi-hit games. During Morales' nine-game on-base streak, he's 13-for-29 (.448 AVG) with a .543 OBP, 3 HR, 8 RBI and 9 XBH. In that span he's raised his season-long OPS from .834 to .896 With 77 hits this season, Morales has the third-most hits among Patriots all-time through Somerset's first 79 games to start a season. Across his last 20 games, Morales has slashed .356/.427/.671 with five HR, 16 RBI and 12 XBH alongside seven multi-hit games.

SS Kevin Verde (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R) powered his first career Double-A homer down the left field line in the fifth inning. At 20 years, 203 days old, Verde became the third-youngest Patriot to homer in a game (Jasson Dominguez, George Lombard Jr.), as well as the 16th unique Patriot to hit a home run this season.

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Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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