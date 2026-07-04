Senators Suffer Sixth Shutout of Season, Lose to Flying Squirrels, 7-0
Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Flying Squirrels' LHP Greg Farone (W, 2-7) tossed his best outing of the season, shutting out the Senators for six innings to lead the way to a 7-0 win Friday night, evening the series.
Farone's six innings is a season high for him. Both of his winning decisions this year have come against the Sens.
RHP Trevor Williams, on a rehab assignment from the Nats, pitched 2.1 scoreless innings to start for Harrisburg.
Richmond then opened the scoring in the third against RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. (L, 2-2). Parks Harber hit a sac fly, and Charlie Szykowny added an RBI single to lead 2-0.
The Senators had their best opportunity in the next half inning. With a single and two hit batsmen, the Sens loaded the bases with only one out.
Farone responded by striking out the next two to get out of the trouble.
In the fourth, INF Cortland Lawson doubled to lead off the inning, but again Harrisburg could not cash in. The Senators did not put a man in scoring position the rest of the game.
Meanwhile, RHP Riley Maddox came on for his Double-A debut in the fourth. After a scoreless first inning of work, Diego Velasquez hit a two-run homer in the fifth to double the Squirrels' lead to 4-0.
Richmond added on in the seventh when Parks Harber hit a three-run home run to left-centerfield, stretching the lead to 7-0.
RHP Shane Rademacher (S, 1) came on in the seventh for the Flying Squirrels and tossed a scoreless final three innings to close the game.
RHP Chance Huff pitched a scoreless ninth for Harrisburg.
The Sens aim to get back into the win column Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. LHP Jared Simpson (0-0) is slated to open the game on the mound.
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