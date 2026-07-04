Yard Goats Fall in Somerset, 5-3

Published on July 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ- Coby Morales clubbed a three-run homer in the fourth and help the Somerset Patriots beat the Yard Goats 5-3 on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The Yard Goats trailed 5-1 in the ninth inning and rallied for a pair of runs to make it a two-run game. Aiden Longwell hit a deep fly to right to end the game with a runner on base. The Yard Goats were 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Hartford second baseman Roc Riggio had two more hits against his former team and is 8-15 this week. The game had a 1:14 rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The game was scoreless going to the fourth inning when Coby Morales cranked a three-run homer off reliever Fisher Jameson to give Somerset a 3-0 lead.

The Yard Goats scored their first run in the fifth inning against Somerset reliever Geoff Gilbert. Braylen Wimmer started the inning with a walk and scored on a two-out single by Dyan Jorge to make it 3-1.

However, the Patriots added two runs in the fifth inning on a home run by Kevin Verde and an RBI single by DJ Gladney to make it a 5-1 game.

The Yard Goats rallied for two more runs in the ninth inning off Tony Rossi. Mike Antico led off with a single, and scored on a hit by Andy Perez to make it 5-2. Later in the inning, Jack O'Dowd drove in Braylen Wimmer on an infield grounder and it was 5-3. Aiden Longwell hit a deep drive to right field to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue the road trip in New Jersey on Saturday night 7:05 PM. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Ben Hess will start for Somerset. The game will be televised on the YES Network and broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2026

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