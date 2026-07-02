Riggio & O'Dowd Hit Homers Again in Loss

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - Roc Riggio and Jack O'Dowd hit home runs for the second straight game but the Yard Goats fell to the Somerset Patriots 5-3 on Wednesday evening at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. DJ Gladney broke a 3-3 tie with a go-ahead two-run homer for the Yankees affiliate in the seventh inning. Six Somerset pitchers combined to strike out 19 Yard Goats while sending them to a fourth straight loss. O'Dowd, who joined the Yard Goats yesterday, homered in his first two games. Riggio is 6 for 8 with two home runs and a double in his first two games against his former team. New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and scored a run in his MLB rehab assignment for the Patriots.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a fielding error that allowed Dyan Jorge to score from third base. However, the Yard Goats loaded the bases against Somerset starter Xavier Rivas with one out but managed only the one run.

Somerset took a 2-1 lead two batters into the bottom of the first inning as Jose Avina cranked a two-run homer against Yard Goats starter Griffin Herring. The Patriots made it 3-1 on Jackson Castillo's RBI single in the third.

Hartford tied the game in the third inning on a pair of solo home runs against the Somerset bullpen. Roc Riggio led off the frame with a homer and later in the inning Jack O'Down belted a solo shot to tie the game at 3-3.

The game was tied 3-3 heading into the seventh inning. Jackson Castillo cracked a double and DJ Gladney smashed a two-run homer giving Somerset a 5-3 lead.

The Yard Goats had runners at second and third base in the ninth inning but Tony Rossi struck out the final two batters to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue the road trip in New Jersey on Thursday night 6:35 PM. New Jersey native RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Jack Cebert will start for Somerset. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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