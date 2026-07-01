July 1, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... The Sea Dogs came up short on a comeback attempt as they fell 12-8 to the Altoona Curve. Portland trailed 9-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, before scoring eight unanswered on four home runs to cut it to 9-8. Altoona scored three runs in the eighth to push their lead back to four. Caden Rose (2) hit a grand slam, the first of his career. Arias (16), Baez (8), and Taylor (4) also left the yard. It was the second time this season Portland has hit four or more home runs in a game. They lost both games (5/8 vs. New Hampshire, 13-15 in 10 innings).

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Blake Wehunt earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for his excellent start in Sunday's shutout win. He held Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts, facing one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. He is the fourth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn the honor this season, joining John Holobetz (April 13th-19th), Patrick Halligan (May 11th-17th), and Anthony Eyanson (May 18th-24th).

KEEPING AN EYE ON THE NEWCOMERS Infielder Jack Winnay and outfielder Matt Fraizer hit back-to-back home runs on Sunday, both of their first home runs as Sea Dogs. Fraizer joined the team last Sunday against Somerset and is currently on a five-game hit streak, with at least one hit in every game played for Portland. After joining the team last Tuesday, Winnay has five hits, five walks, three RBI and seven runs scored through his first six games played, including a double and a home run.

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has a hit in eight of his last nine games with seven multi-hit games in that span. Last night, he hit his team-leading 16th home run of the season, his fourth against Altoona this year. He has 29 multi-hit games this season (out of 63 total games). In his last nine games, Arias is 18-for-38 (.474) with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI. His .328 overall AVG leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH In June, Garcia batted .372 (32-86) with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. He has the most hits in the Eastern League (32) and the best average among players with more than six games (one series) played during the month. Garcia earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14 after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo singled on Sunday to reach base for the 24th straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .293 (22-for-75) with five doubles, four home runs, 23 RBI, 10 walks, and six steals. That average elevates to .367 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now is tied with Brooks Brannon for the second most RBI on the team (36) behind Arias (41). Across the Eastern League, he has the third most RBI in the month of June (22).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland led the Eastern league in hits (235), extra base hits (94), doubles (54) and total bases (405). They were top three in the Eastern League in runs (153), home runs (36) AVG (.269) and SLG%.(464).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 1, 2011 - The Sea Dogs welcome the seven millionth fan in franchise history.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 5.01 ERA) is set for his eleventh start and twelfth appearance of the season. Mullins is leading the team in both walks (29) and strikeouts (71) through 46.2 innings pitched. He started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th vs Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. He was the 2025 Portland Sea Dogs Pitcher of the Year after leading the team in ERA and wins (min. 50.0 IP). Mullins pitched at Auburn University, and was selected by the Red Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 first-year player draft.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.