Fisher Cats Mash Eight Extra-Base Hits, Plate 11 Runs in Wild Wednesday Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-3, 39-36) tallied eight extra-base hits and walloped three home runs in a close Wednesday win at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Reading Fightin Phils (5-3, 35-42), 11-10. Catcher Aaron Parker homered twice in the win and infielder Nick Goodwin reached base four times.

Parker has homered in consecutive games and has crushed three home runs in the first two contests. The Cats' catcher added an RBI double in the win and notched his first multi-homer game of his career.

Fisher Cats starter Gage Stanifer allowed three runs in two innings and struck out five batters. Lefty Mason Olson (W, 4-2) twirled 2-1/3 innings and notched the win. Right-handers Beau Philip and Sam Gardner each recorded four outs and left-handed pitcher Javen Coleman (SV, 4) secured a six-out save. R-Phils starter Luke Russo (L, 7-4) was hit for seven earned runs on seven hits across five innings.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

C Aaron Parker homered twice and reached base three times via an extra-base hit.

Parker tallied his first multi-homer game of his professional career and tied Eddie Micheletti Jr. for the most on the active roster (10).

INF Nick Goodwin reached four times in the win and notched his eighth home run. LHP Javen Coleman has secured the final out of the game in four straight games and has three saves in that stretch. New Hampshire tagged eight extra-base hits in the win (three home runs, four doubles, one triple). The Fisher Cats scored double-digit runs for the first time since June 3 (14-3-win vs Altoona).

The Fisher Cats scored twice in the top of the second inning. First baseman Dub Gleed worked a leadoff walk. Two batters later, designated hitter Hedbert Perez doubled. With runners at second and third, third baseman Cutter Coffey tripled to right field and made it 2-0.

Reading answered with three runs in the bottom of the second. First baseman Alex Binelas singled and following a flyout, designated hitter Kehden Hettiger doubled. One batter later, Binelas scored on a fielder's choice. The R-Phils took the lead on a pair of RBI knocks from left fielder Riley Tirotta and shortstop Bryan Rincon.

Trailing 3-2, the Cats retook the lead in the third. Goodwin walked to being the frame. Two hitters later, Parker laced an RBI double. After a single from Gleed, right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. lined an RBI single and made it 4-3.

The Cats' bats stayed hot in the fourth. Following a hit by pitch and flyout, Goodwin (8) smashed a two-run blast. Two batters later, Parker (9) clubbed a solo home run and extended the lead to four.

The Fightin Phils cut into their deficit in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run inning. Highlighting the frame were RBIs from Binelas, Hettiger, and Tirotta. The Cats responded with three of their own in the sixth. An RBI single from Goodwin and two-run homer courtesy of Parker (10) made it 10-6.

Reading wasted no time making it a one-run game again. In the bottom of the sixth, catcher Caleb Ricketts (4) demolished a three-run home run and brought the score to 10-9. After a quiet seventh and eighth, the Fisher Cats scored a run in the ninth on an RBI single from left fielder Jackson Hornung. Despite a Reading run crossing in the bottom of the ninth, New Hampshire sealed an 11-10 Wednesday win behind a six-out save from Coleman.

New Hampshire and Reading continue the series on Thursday, July 2 with a 7:00 PM first pitch. Righty Austin Cates (1-2, 4.91 ERA) will start for the Cats and right-hander Kyle Brnovich (1-7, 6.49 ERA) will counter for the R-Phils. Coverage begins at 6:40 PM EDT on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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