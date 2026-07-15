New Hampshire's Buffalo Tenders Bobblehead Named One of MiLB's Hottest from 2026 First Half

Published on July 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - On Wednesday, July 15, Minor League Baseball's Benjamin Hill and Josh Jackson announced New Hampshire's Manchester Buffalo Tenders bobblehead as one of the nine best bobbleheads from the first half of the 2026 season.

On Sunday, July 12, the first 500 fans through the gates of Delta Dental Stadium showed off the spiciest bobble of the three from the Fisher Cats' Chicken Tenders Bobblehead Series, presented by Delta Dental. The series features two chances for each of Manchester's favorites: The Original Tenders bobblehead (July 21), Buffalo Tenders bobblehead (September 10) and the newest of the combo, the Coconut Tenders bobblehead (July 26, August 29).

From the article:

"Undoubtedly the most tender bobblehead of the first half, New Hampshire's buffalo tender giveaway item of July 12 is an instance of the Fisher Cats expanding their poultry-oriented alternate identity suite into bobblehead form. It's also the first of three -- the other two being coconut tender and original tender -- bobbleheads that group together to create a basket of tenders with (in vaguely macabre fashion) chicken heads with angelic wings protruding and bobbling above."

To check out the full article, click here.

Fans flocked to Delta Dental Stadium for the first Original Tenders bobblehead giveaway on July 7, and again for the first Buffalo Tenders bobblehead at the end of the week on July 12. For a full look at the upcoming dates of the Chicken Tenders Bobblehead Series presented by Delta Dental, as well as other heavy-hitting upcoming promotions, click here.

New Hampshire heads to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to open a three-game road trip out of the 2026 MLB All-Star break, beginning on Friday, July 17. The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to open a six-game homestand against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, July 21. The homestand features another Tenders Tuesday, with the final Chicken Tenders bobblehead giveaway of the summer. On top of a pair of Atlas Fireworks postgame shows, the weekend includes another Space Potatoes game on July 24, WWE Night presented by the NH Liquor Commission on July 25, and the debut of the Manchester Coconut Tenders on Sunday, July 26, featuring a Coconut Tenders bobblehead gate giveaway.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 15, 2026

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