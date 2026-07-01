Arias and Eyanson Selected for 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Two Portland Sea Dogs have been selected to participate in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, presented by Nike, on Sunday, July 12th at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Franklin Arias and RHP Anthony Eyanson will be featured in the annual All-Star Weekend event, which showcases the league's top Minor League prospects across all levels.

Franklin Arias, 20, is the top prospect in the Red Sox organization and the No. 8 overall prospect in Minor League Baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. After earning Eastern League Player of the Month in April, Arias has continued his explosive offensive play. He currently leads qualified Eastern League players in average (.328), slugging percentage (.594), and OPS (1.001). He is in the top five in the league in hits (80), total bases (145), home runs (16), and on-base percentage (.407). Arias has been intentionally walked four times this season, while no other Eastern League player has been intentionally walked more than twice. Hailing from Charallave, Venezuela, Arias signed as an international free agent with the Red Sox as a 17-year-old in 2023.

Anthony Eyanson, 21, is the No.2 overall prospect in the Red Sox system and their top pitching prospect. He came in at No. 56 in MLB Pipeline's latest overall Minor League prospect rankings. Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors in April for his work opening the season with the Red Sox High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive. Overall, Eyanson made five starts for Greenville to the tune of a 0.44 ERA, allowing seven hits and one run with 34 strikeouts in 20.1 innings of work. He has continued his dominance at the Double-A level, recording a 1.48 ERA in seven starts for Portland. Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week after his second Double-A start on May 19th, when he did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Eyanson, from Long Beach, California, was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of LSU. With the Tigers, Eyanson was the winning pitcher in the championship-clinching game of the 2025 Men's College World Series.

A selection of past Sea Dogs participants in the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023), Shane Drohan (2023), Kyle Teel (2024), Roman Anthony (2024), and Marcelo Mayer (2024).

Two Phillies World Series champions and legends will manage each side. Five-time All-Star, 1980 World Series Champion, and former Phillies manager Larry Bowa, 80, will manage the American League Futures team. Shane Victorino, 45, a four-time Gold Glove recipient and two-time All-Star, who won the 2008 World Series with the Phillies and the 2013 World Series with the Red Sox, will lead the National League squad in the 27th edition of the Futures Game. The event, featuring top Minor League prospects, is set for Sunday, July 12th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will be broadcast live on NBC.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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