SeaWolves Club RubberDucks in Historic Shootout

Published on July 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







AKRON, OH - Peyton Graham 's historic performance helped to lead the Erie SeaWolves (7-1, 43-33) past the Akron RubberDucks (1-7, 36-40) in an 18-9 slugfest on Wednesday night in Akron.

Graham finished 6-for-7 at the plate, matching Colt Keith for the most hits in a game by a SeaWolves player since at least 2005. Erie plated 18 runs on 22 hits despite not hitting a home run.

Although Erie controlled the game for most of the night, Akron struck first. Alfonsin Rosario smashed his 14th home run of the season over the right-field wall.

But the Erie offense came roaring to life in the third inning. The SeaWolves started the frame with seven consecutive singles against 20-year-old Akron starter Braylon Doughty. Everyone in the Erie order went to the plate before an out was recorded. When Doughty did finally record an out, it was on a strikeout against EJ Exposito, the same hitter who began the inning with a single.

Doughty was pulled after 2.1 innings pitched in his Double-A debut. Right-hander Alaska Abney entered the game out of the bullpen and eventually escaped the inning, but not before the SeaWolves sent 13 hitters to the plate and scored eight runs to build an 8-1 lead.

Akron's answered immediately with four runs against Erie starter Max Alba. All four came on one swing from Bennett Thompson, who crushed a grand slam for his first Double-A hit in his debut.

The fourth went quietly, but the SeaWolves batted through the order again in the fifth. Seth Stephenson collected the first hit of the inning with a two-run double. After a few walks, Garrett Pennington smashed another double to score two more. Erie went to the bottom of the fifth with a seven-run lead.

Akron responded with two of their own to make it a 12-7 game, but Erie tacked on a 13th and 14th run in the sixth and seventh innings. Peyton Graham doubled in a run in the sixth and Justice Bigbie tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly from Max Burt in the seventh.

Erie's offense continued to pile on in the ninth as the Howlers sent nine to the plate for the third time in the game, racking up four more runs off of Akron reliever Jack Jasiak, highlighted by an RBI double from EJ Exposito.

Kenny Serwa starts for the SeaWolves in tomorrow night's contest against Josh Hartle for Akron. Serwa enters off a dominant month of June where he posted a 2-0 record and a 1.27 ERA. In his last two starts, the knuckleballer has pitched 10.1 innings without allowing a run.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2026

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